Prime Day — or Prime Big Deal Days, if you want to be totally accurate — is a big event for Amazon, with tons of deals available to Prime members that you can't get anywhere else. But when these events come around, Amazon isn't alone, and other retailers have to step up their game to attract customers. In addition to matching many of Amazon's sales, Best Buy has many exclusive sales you can only find at Best Buy, and we've rounded up the best ones for you.

Prime Day laptop deals at Best Buy

Laptops are one of the most popular categories during Prime Day, and you can always find a ton of good discounts during this time. Best Buy has some great exclusive deals, too, with some highlights including the Lenovo Yoga 7i for everyday use, which packs a great Intel Core i5 processor and a big 16-inch display that's great for working and watching movies or videos.

If you're more into gaming, then the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is the one for you. This is a fast gaming laptop with excellent Intel processors and powerful Nvidia graphics, all in a relatively slim design that makes it decently portable. Best Buy has also discounted the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, legitimately one of the best Chromebooks on the market, even at it's usual price.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023) $680 $800 Save $120 The 14-inch and 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i comes with new 13th-generation Intel CPUs. There are not many design differences over the previous generations, and it's still a great 2-in-1. $680 at Best Buy

Source: Acer Acer Predator Helios Neo 16" $900 $1200 Save $300 $900 at Best Buy (Core i5, RTX 4050) $1180 at Best Buy (Core i7, RTX 4060)

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) $570 $700 Save $130 The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is pretty much the only ChromeOS laptop with 13th-gen Intel Core processors, which already makes it one of the best. But it also has a solid display and a premium design, all for a great price, made even better with this deal. $570 at Best Buy

Even beyond these highlights, there are some great laptop deals to be found only on Best Buy, whether you're into gaming, productivity, or school usage.

Prime Day TV deals at Best Buy

If you're less interested in a laptop and more so in a TV, Best Buy also has a couple of great deals for you. First, there's an official Roku TV, which doesn't have a huge discount, but it is $50 cheaper and it's a product only available at Best Buy in the first place. At $600, getting a 65-inch 4K TV isn't necessarily special, but you get Roku's excellent software built in, plus support for the Roku ecosystem, such as having the ability to see feeds from your Roku security cameras. The TV also supports Bluetooth headphones for private listening, so it's actually pretty versatile.

Roku TV $600 $650 Save $50 The official Roku TV comes preloaded with some of the best smart TV software you can get, combined with great QLED picture quality and useful features like Bluetooth support. You can get it for $50 less right now. $600 at Best Buy

If you fancy something even bigger, Best Buy also has a big discount on the LG UR7800 Series TV, specifically coming at a massive 86-inch size. It's a huge TV with 4K resolution, LG's Alpha 5 AI processor for 4K upscaling, and it comes with webOS, which is also a very popular smart TV platform. This one usually costs $1,250, but you can grab it for $1,000 only at Best Buy.

LG UR7800 Series LED UHD TV $1000 $1250 Save $250 The LG UR7800 Series delivers sharp 4K resolution with LG's Alpha 5 AI processor to upscale content to 4K on the fly. It also runs webOS with access to all the smart TV apps you'd expect. You can save a whopping $250 on it right now. $1000 at Best Buy

Smart home Prime Day deals at Best Buy

If you're looking for some additions to your smart home, there are plenty of deals at both Best Buy and Amazon. However, Best Buy has a couple of exclusives you won't find elsewhere. First, there's the Google Nest Hub, the company's smart screen with a 7-inch display, perfect to have in the kitchen or an entryway in your house. You can ask Google to play music, tell you the weather, and more, and it will all be shown on screen, too. It usually costs $100, but you can get it for just $60 at Best Buy.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) The Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation) is a 7-inch smart display that's the perfect addition to a smart home, especially in the kitchen or on your bedside table. It can double as a picture frame, too, and right now, it's down to just $60. $100 at Best Buy

On the other hand, if you want to keep your home safe, Nestr also makes great security cameras, and right now, you can buy the company's Indoor/Outdoor cameras at a much lower price on Best Buy. A 3-pack of cameras can be yours for just $350, or $100 off its MSRP. Amazon comes pretty close to this one, but it's not quite as cheap, so you can save a little extra this way.

Google Nest Cam Indoor and Outdoor 3-pack $350 $450 Save $100 This pack of three Google Nest Cam units for indoor or outdoor use helps you get complete coverage of your home so you can ensure no one gets in uninvited. This pack usually costs $450, but you can save a whopping $100 right now. $350 at Best Buy

Mobile and accessory Prime Day deals at Best Buy

Finally, we have a couple of deals for mobile users. First, there's the 11-inch iPad Pro featuring the Apple M2 processor. The iPad Pro is easily the best tablet on the market, and this latest version is more powerful than ever, with an 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. All models are discounted, but it's the base model we're focusing on. It's out of stock at Amazon, and while Walmart is selling the Silver model for the same price, only Best Buy has the Space Grey version discounted by a full $50. It's not the biggest discount, but it's definitely worth getting if you've been wanting a tablet.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) $749 $799 Save $50 The iPad Pro is easily the best tablet on the market, with the super-fast Apple M2 processor, a stunning display, and even Thunderbolt support. This $50 discount isn't huge, but it makes it that much easier to get a fantastic tablet. $749 at Best Buy

If you've been looking for some affordable headphones, on the other hand, then Best Buy also has you covered with the Sony WH-CH520 headset. Sony makes excellent audio products, and while these are a more affordable headset, they have extremely positive reviews, so they're great if you're on a budget. And that budget is even smaller now, as Best Buy has dropped the price from $59.99 to just $39.99, making this the perfect time to grab one of these headsets.

Sony WH-CH520 If you're looking to save some money on headphones, the Sony WH-CH520 headset is the way to go. They have very positive ratings for their usual $60 price tag, but right now, you can get them for $40. $60 at Best Buy

Keep in mind that we only highlighted Best Buy exclusive deals here, but there are a lot more deals at Best Buy during Prime Day, so for many products you can choose whether to go with Best Buy or Amazon.