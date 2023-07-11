If you're in the market for a new pair of headphones for Prime Day, then the Bose QuietComfort 45 may well be up your alley. They have some of the best noise-canceling, improved microphones, multipoint pairing, and a long battery life of up to 24 hours. They're now on sale for just $200 (down from $320), making this their all-time lowest price.

As someone who has used the Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones, the thought of an improved pair of those headphones is enticing. Aside from the build, these ANC headphones are a solid choice. They offer 24 hours of battery life, an easy-to-use companion app, Aware Mode for checking in with the outside world, and adjustable EQ.

If I were to nitpick, the sound quality is the only less-than-premium aspect of these headphones, but it's certainly not bad and still miles above many super-cheap options. These headphones are a great choice for the office, as they can isolate music from the clattering of keyboards. They also have a mic for keeping you connected on calls and a plush fit.

