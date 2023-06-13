The price of PC components has inflated over recent years, but it's still possible to find a good deal on the best graphics cards and processors through promotions such as Amazon Prime Day. It's easy to spend up to $1,000 on a new CPU and considerably more on the top GPU from Nvidia. Prime Day can prove invaluable to those who may be holding out to spot some discounts on hardware they're planning to install inside their PC.

Not every PC component deal is a good deal, however. We won't be highlighting every discount applied on parts for Prime Day. You'll only find the best deals here that we'd take advantage of ourselves. From the affordable Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 to the mighty AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Intel Core i3-13100 to the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, you'll find a wide array of discounts on the very best processors and graphics cards this Prime Day.

Best CPU and GPU deals

Intel Core i5-13600KF $292 $300 Save $8 The Core i5-13600KF is a 13th-generation Intel CPU with six P-cores, eight E-Cores, and 44MB of combined L2 and L3 cache. $292 at Amazon

Source: PNY PNY GeForce RTX 4070 12GB XLR8 Gaming Verto Epic-X RGB $620 $690 Save $70 The PNY GeForce RTX 4070 12GB XLR8 Gaming Verto Epic-X RGB is a mouthful and so is this deal. It's almost priced at the RTX 4070 MSRP and should perform better than its more affordable sibling, as well as other MSRP-priced RTX 4070 cards. $620 at Amazon

We're still a few weeks out for Prime Day and already we're seeing some good deals on processors and graphics cards. Two we'd like to highlight are the Intel Core i5-13600KF CPU and the PNY GeForce RTX 4070. This CPU is already fairly cheap and a great addition to any build, and even a small discount makes it that much better. The GeForce RTX 4070 is also a great addition to a mid-range gaming rig.

AMD CPU deals

AMD Ryzen 5 5500 $89 $159 Save $70 The AMD Ryzen 5 5500 may be from the previous generation of Ryzen chips, but it's still worth buying for older systems with an AM4 motherboard. $89 at Amazon

AMD's Ryzen 5 5500 is one of the more affordable processors from the previous generation of Zen 3 chips and supports the AM4 socket with up to 500-series chipsets, but it's still worth considering if you don't want to upgrade most parts of your PC. This little beast will happily power through more demanding games with reasonable results when paired with an equally potent GPU.

AMD GPU deals

Source: PowerColor PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 6600 $210 $260 Save $50 The PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 6600 is a budget-friendly GPU that costs around $200. It's designed for FHD (1080p) gaming and is compact enough to fit inside just about every PC case out there. $210 at Amazon

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 may not be the most powerful GPU from the company, but it's affordable, especially at the lowest price we've seen for a long time. If you only want to power some casual games at 1080p or have a smaller form factor PC case, this is a solid choice for lighter gaming.

Intel CPU deals

Source: Intel Intel Core i9-13900KF $540 $599 Save $59 The Intel Core i9-13900KF is a great value proposition for those seeking one of the most powerful Intel processors but who want to save a little by removing the integrated graphics. $540 at Amazon

We haven't seen the price of the Intel Core i9-13900KF hit this level since launch, which makes this a good time to pick up the mighty processor. It's largely overkill for most PC builds, but is an excellent companion for gaming and heavier workloads. The same goes for the Intel Core i5-13600KF, which is at its lowest price since launch, according to price trackers. This is the go-to processor we recommend for most PC builds.

Nvidia GPU deals

Source: MSI MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3050 $220 $295 Save $75 The MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3050 is a great budget-friendly GPU with ample performance for some decent 1080p gaming. This is the card to get if you're into esports at lower resolutions and visual settings. $220 at Amazon

Attempting to locate good deals on Nvidia GPUs is akin to working on making Star Wars laser and lightsaber weaponry a reality. It's nigh impossible, which is why we're highlighting deals here that are well-priced. This may be GPUs like the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 12GB XLR8 Gaming Verto Epic-X RGB where it's discounted to almost the MSRP of the RTX 4070 as a whole. It's a decent GPU with a triple fan cooling solution and good performance.

FAQ

Q: How much should you spend?

This is a tough question to answer, especially for PC components, as it depends on what you intend to use the desktop for. For the CPU and GPU, it's recommended to spend as much as your budget will allow on a part that you will make good use of. There's no need to spend $1,500 on an RTX 4090 GPU if you only have a 1440p monitor. Likewise, a $600 CPU will likely sit mostly idle for web browsing and some word processing. An Intel Core i5-13600K or AMD Ryzen 7 7600X is usually good enough for most PC builds, but we always recommend carefully reading through the specifications.

Q: What is the best CPU?

The very best processor for most people is the Intel Core i5-13600K. This strikes an excellent balance between price and performance, allowing you to get much more done at once. It may not have the highest clock speeds or physical core and thread counts, but it's an excellent chip for playing the latest PC games and running intensive software. Already a relatively affordable processor, one can usually find Intel Core i5 chips on sale through Prime Day for additional savings. For those who want the best-performing Intel processor, we'd steer you to the Intel Core i9-13900K.

Q: What is the best GPU?

Our top-recommended graphics card right now is the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX in terms of price and performance. This is the flagship GPU from the company and is an excellent choice for gamers wanting to crank their visual settings up to a maximum resolution of 4K. It won't win awards for the best benchmark results, especially when compared to the insanely powerful (and expensive) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, but it's still a very capable gaming powerhouse.

Q: What makes a good deal?

We would only recommend buying a GPU or CPU if the discount applied is worth considering. Sometimes retailers can inflate the price of products ahead of promotions such as Prime Day only to "discount" them once again. The deals we cover here are actual discounts, and you can check prices yourself by using tools such as CamelCamelCamel.