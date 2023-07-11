Amazon Echo devices and Smart Home Bundles $23 $65 Save $42 The 5th gen Echo Dot speaker stands as the best value pick, as it comes with a lot of bells and whistles of the more expensive smart speakers. Both the regular version of the Echo Dot and the one with the LED clock are half off for Prime Day, and you can also snag some bundles that include smart bulbs and more. $23 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day deals have started bright and early, and we're seeing some huge discounts on smartphones, tablets, smart home tech, and more. Amazon, as always, is also offering huge discounts on its own devices and brands, including the Echo devices. Early bird shoppers grabbing these deals before the stocks run out can save up to 65% on a variety of Echo speakers and bundles. The regular Echo Dot (5th gen) speaker is down to $23 from its usual price of $50, whereas the variant with an LED clock is currently going for just $30 instead of $60.

Why you should consider the Echo Dot and its bundle deals

Amazon's 5th-gen model of the tiny, orb-shaped Echo Dot speaker is perfect for those who are looking for something affordable to start their smart home journey. You can use it to issue smart home commands and control various compatible smart home devices with the help of Alexa. It's also great for listening to music, and you can even pair more than one Echo Dot for a better experience. These speakers can even act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi network and a Matter controller, which is great. Amazon also has a version of the Echo Dot speaker that comes equipped with a dot-matrix display to show time and temperature.

Both the regular Echo Dot and the one with LED clock are half off for Prime Day, making it the best time to grab more than one of these for your home. Amazon also has some excellent Echo Dot bundles like this one that come with a Sengled smart bulb for just $23. Bundle deals are a great way to save money on your purchase, as you get multiple products for your smart home network that can be controlled with just your voice.

Echo Dot with Sengled Bluetooth bulb $23 $65 Save $42 This bundle offering an Echo Dot and a Segled Bluetooth color bulb is perfect for those looking to start their smart home journey. For $23, you get two excellent products that pair seamlessly without needing a hub. What else can you ask for? $23 at Amazon

Notably, the Echo Dot Kids version of also 53% off for Prime Day, meaning you can grab one of those for as low as $28 for a limited time. These are some amazing deals that offer great value for your money. All these deals usually run through the duration of Prime Day, though there's always a chance they end early as they start to run out.