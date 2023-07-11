Amazon Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi system $195 $300 Save $105 Amazon's Eero 6+ mesh system is perfect for those looking to upgrade their home Wi-Fi network. It's great for expanding network coverage for larger homes and eliminating Wi-Fi dead zones. The 3-pack Eero 6+ bundle is 35% off right now for Prime Day too. $195 at Amazon

Amazon's Eero routers are among the best in the business when it comes to mesh Wi-Fi systems. They're second to none at eliminating the dead zones and expanding the Wi-Fi coverage at your home. There are plenty of Eero 6 routers to choose from, but the one we're looking at right now is the Eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system that's heavily discounted as a part of the Prime Day sale. The 3-pack Eero 6+ system, which usually goes for $299, is down to just $195 right now. That's over $100 in savings, which you can use to buy some other Echo devices or a couple more Eero 6+ router nodes. It's a Prime Day doorbuster that's simply too good to ignore.

Why you should consider buying the Eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system

Firstly, a dedicated mesh Wi-Fi router kit like Eero 6+ is going to be better than your regular, single router system, especially the ones your ISP installed at your place during the initial setup. A mesh network is great for expanding coverage for larger homes, as you can add multiple nodes to it to ensure you get great connectivity across all corners of your house. A single node of Eero 6+ router can cover up to 1,500 square feet, meaning a pack of three units is good for a house as large as 4,500 square feet.

The Eero 6+ also supports Wi-Fi 6 and gigabit wireless speeds for fast connectivity. The nodes also have a pair of gigabit ethernet ports for those who'd want to hook up a cable for a more reliable connection for, say, gaming or streaming high-quality media. Notably, the Eero 6+ router is also compatible with Alexa and Zigbee, so you can use it as a hub to pair your smart home devices. There's a lot to like about the Eero 6+ mesh router kit, and you can't go wrong with it, especially with huge savings for Prime Day.