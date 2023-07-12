Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Pro $72 $90 Save $18 The Redmi Buds 4 Pro earbuds offer features like ANC and Hi-Res audio on a budget. They're great affordable alternatives to AirPods, and they're also discounted for Prime Day sale. $72 at Amazon

Great headphones or in-ear wireless earbuds under $100 are hard to find, which is why you must snag unmissable deals like this one. Xiaomi's Redmi Buds 4 Pro earbuds are currently discounted for Prime Day, and you can get them for as low as $72 if you act fast. They offer great value for your money and are packed with a ton of awesome features like ANC, support for Hi-Res audio, and more. Though they're not as feature-packed as the AirPods, they're still excellent budget alternatives. This limited-time Amazon Prime Day deal makes it that much better, as it's the lowest price we've seen for it yet.

Why you should consider buying the Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Pro earbuds

The Redmi Buds 4 Pro, as you can see, look very similar to Apple's AirPods Pro. They also come bundled in a charging case that looks identical to the one Apple offers. You don't get support for wireless charging on these, but there's a USB-C port at the bottom, and the earbuds carry an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. Unlike the Apple AirPods, the Redmi Buds 4 Pro comes in black color, so you get to pick between two colors.

The Redmi Buds 4 Pro earbuds sport a 10mm aluminum alloy dynamic driver coupled with a 6mm titanium dynamic driver that handles higher frequencies. They work together to deliver rich and detailed audio that's good for a variety of music genres. Xiaomi has also added support for Sony's LDAC codec for transmission speeds of up to 990kbps and 96Hz/24-bit audio resolutions. It supports Bluetooth 5.3, and you also get multiple ANC modes, dual transparency modes, and more. The Redmi Buds 4 Pro earbuds also get onboard touch controls, and they can also last up to 9 hours on a single charge without ANC.

The Redmi Buds 4 Pro is a great pair of earbuds overall, and they're definitely worth considering if you're looking to buy an affordable AirPods alternative that costs less than $100. Like the other excellent Prime Day earbud deals, it's only a limited time, so be sure to grab them before they're gone.