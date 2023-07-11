Source: Amazon Meross smart power strip $33 $41 Save $8 The Meross smart power strip is perfect for powering multiple appliances or devices using a single wall outlet. It features four individually controlled smart outlets, four USB-A ports, and it's currently discounted to $33 on Amazon. $33 at Amazon

Smart plugs and power strips like this one from Meross make it easy to connect "dumb" appliances to your smart home setup. They're also perfect for those who are dipping a toe into the smart home world. The Meross smart power strip highlighted in this deal is a great option to consider, especially for those who want something simple to get started and don't want to spend a lot of money chasing the best smart plugs out there. The Meross Wi-Fi-enabled smart plug, which usually goes for $41 on Amazon, is currently down to just $33 for a limited time. This surge protector would be a solid addition to your home, and it's also very easy to recommend at the discounted price of just $33 during Amazon Prime Day.

Why you should buy the Meross smart power strip

There are a number of reasons to invest in a smart plug like the Meross smart power strip. It's great for when you want to power more than one lamp or an electronic gadget using a single wall outlet. This particular power strip, as you can see, comes with as many as four AC outlets which are enough to power a lot of gadgets using a single outlet. But what makes it special is the addition of four USB ports, which are great for charging devices like smartphones and tablets while leaving the AC outlets free for other devices.

The best thing about using a smart power strip is that any device or an appliance you connect to it — like a lamp or a fan — can be powered on/off with just your voice or through an app on your phone. It works with Apple HomeKit, meaning you can use a compatible Apple device to connect it to your home Wi-Fi network. It also supports voice control, so you can just ask Google Assistant, Alexa, or Siri to turn on/off the connected devices. Notably, you can also use the timer setting to automatically schedule when your connected devices are turned on or off using the Meross app. It comes with a 6-feet extension cord, and you can connect any device up to 15A without any issues.