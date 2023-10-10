If you're looking for a cheap but functional tablet, chances are you've stumbled across Amazon's Fire lineup. Originally stemming from its Kindle family of e-readers, Fire tablets won't be at the top of the spec sheets with the best tablets. However, they're great for light browsing, casual mobile gaming, and content consumption. Since they're easy to use and durable, Amazon Fire tablets are easy to recommend for kids, grandparents, or anyone else who appreciates simple technology. Perhaps the biggest selling point of Amazon Fire tablets is their price, which drops to all-time low costs for select models. You can get an Amazon Fire tablet for as much a 50% off during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, and that's a proposition hard to beat.

Amazon Fire Max 11

We reviewed the Amazon Fire Max 11 over the summer, and found it to be a device with good hardware overall. There a few sacrifices made to hit a low price point, and you'll especially be frustrated with Fire OS if you're used to Google services and Android. However, if you're just looking for a simple device to compliment your computer and smartphone, the Fire Max 11 might be the perfect solution. Better yet, if you like Amazon services — like Alexa, Kindle, or Prime Video — you'll enjoy them best on the Fire Max 11. After all, it's the most powerful tablet Amazon has ever made. You can now get the Fire Max 11 for just $150, which is a cool 35% discount.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus

If you're looking for a simple and large tablet, you can look to the 10.1-inch Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet. It was last refreshed in 2021, but will still be more than capable for casual use. Plus, for the price, it's nice to see a vibrant 1080p display included on the Fire HD 10. As far as processing power goes, Amazon says that the Fire HD 10 features 4GB of RAM and an eight-core processor. However, the limiting factor with performance will once again be the software, since it doesn't play nice with Google services. The drawbacks listed are nearly insignificant when you consider that Prime Day deals bring the cost of this tablet under a hundred dollars. At that price, it's hard to find a tablet more capable than Amazon's Fire HD 10.

Amazon Fire HD 8

People who prefer a smaller tablet can snag the Fire HD 8, which as the name suggests is an 8-inch Amazon tablet. Despite being a smaller and cheaper tablet, it was refreshed in 2022, and that makes it one of the newest Amazon tablets you can buy. Amazon says that the new Fire HD 8 is now 30% faster than its predecessor thanks to the spec bump, which features a six-core processor. Although the Fire HD 8 ships with either 32GB or 64GB of storage, it can be boosted up to 1TB with a microSD card slot. It's available for only $60 during Prime Day, making the Fire HD 8 one of the most affordable tablets on the market.

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro

Some of the benefits and drawbacks to owning a Fire tablet make the devices particularly suited for kids. That's where the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro comes in, bringing the Fire HD 8 experience in a form designed for kids aged six through 12. At its core, the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is the standard Fire HD 8 in a kid-friendly case that adds a lot of durability to the tablet. Beyond that, the software experience is tailored to children, and it features Amazon Kids+ content free for a year. The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is half off for Prime Day, bringing the price down to $75.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition

Looking to give a Fire tablet to a younger child? The Fire 7 Kids Edition is a tablet designed for kids who aren't quite ready for the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro. Amazon is confident that your child won't be able to break the Fire 7 Kids Edition, since it guarantees a free replacement for two years if it breaks. This product is designed for kids, so it includes easy parental control settings and access to Amazon Kids+ content free for a year. It has a battery that can last up to 10 hours, making it an all-day tablet made for a kid. Best of all, it's $55 during Prime Day, making it the cheapest Fire tablet in this roundup.

The best deal on Amazon Fire tablets for Prime Day

The easiest tablet to recommend on Prime Day is the Amazon Fire Max 11, which is a feature-rich tablet available on a budget. If you don't need the newest features, you can always grab the Fire HD 10 or Fire HD 8 and save a few bucks. Where Amazon really shines is in its Fire Kids lineup, so the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro or the Fire 7 Kids Edition will be great for younger users. However, it's important to note that Fire tablets aren't for everyone. A lot of people rely on Google services for work and play, and these aren't available on Fire tablets right out of the box. If you need support for Google services, take a look at our best overall Prime Day tablet deals, which include picks from other brands.