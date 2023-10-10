Asus is one of the top Chromebook makers. They offer plenty of variety when it comes to Chromebook choices. You'll find high-end devices for gaming like the Asus Chromebook VIbe CX55 Flip, budget-friendly thin and light devices like the Asus Chromebook C424, and even bigger 14-inch and 15-inch Chromebooks like the Chromebook C425 and the Chromebook CX1. Plus, thanks to the fact that ChromeOS is so lightweight when compared to Windows, no matter which device you choose, you end up with a great experience for web browsing and day-to-day productivity.

So if you're looking for a new Chromebook during Prime Day, and this week's October Prime Big Deals event, look no further to Asus' Amazon store. You can find some great discounts on their Chromebooks, be it a decent 15% price cut on the Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip, or even the under $200 Asus Chromebook C423. We rounded up these deals and more of our favorites for you right here.

Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip

Topping the list is the Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip. This is one of Asus' newest Chromebooks, and usually it sells for $700, but today's Prime Day deals brings it down to $595. For that price, there's a lot to love. This Chromebook was built for cloud gaming (and gaming in general). It has a fancy mineral gray aluminum chassis and orange-accented WASD keycaps. The FHD resolution touchscreen display also packs in a crisp 144HZ refresh rate, to make fast-paced games come to life. Other than that, this Chromebook isn't powered by a slow CPU. It has a four-core Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU under the hood paired with 16GB RAM, more than enough for heavy multitasking and running Android or Linux apps. Other highlights of this product include the anti-ghosting keyboard, and the versatile convertible form factor, helping you use this Chromebook in more ways than one.

Asus Chromebook C425

Next up is the Asus Chromebook C425. While this isn't as expensive and fancy as the top pick in this deals collection, it's still a plenty good everyday Chromebook for the sale price of $225. This Chromebook has a great 14-inch FHD resolution touchscreen, that'll light up your experience with using Android apps and even browsing the web. It's powered by an Intel Core m3-8100Y CPU, too, which is faster than the typical Celeron CPUs you'll find on most Chromebooks in this price range. The 4GB of RAM is also decent enough for basic productivity. You do get some premium features, too, like a backlit keyboard, and a large trackpad, for ease of typing and scrolling in the dark. And overall, this Chromebook has a super premium feel since it's made of aluminum and not plastic. Even the ports are good since you get USB-C and USB-A.

Asus Chromebook CX1

We can't forget the Asus Chromebook CX1, either. This is a great 15-inch Chromebook to consider buying. It's now on sale for $200 instead of the usual price of $250. For this price, there's a lot to like. You get a Chromebook with an FHD resolution display, which is great for making the most of the large screen and spreading your open windows out. Other than that, this Chromebook is built tough and meets military-grade standards, so it is durable and can be taken anywhere. It's also powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 CPU and features 8GB of RAM, so you can browse the web in Chrome with a little confidence knowing your system won't feel too slow. On ports, this humble Chromebook is pretty well-connected featuring a USB-C port, 2 USB-A ports, and a microSD card reader for extra storage.

Asus Chromebook C424

Lower down the line in Asus sales is the Asus Chromebook C424. This is yet another steal of a Chromebook. You can grab this 14-inch Chromebook for $212 instead of the usual price of $250. It's a small discount, but it goes a long way if you're looking for an affordable 14-inch laptop. The Chromebook has a great 14-inch FHD resolution screen, which (as you guessed) is pretty high resolution for this price range. The display can even be laid flat, should this be important for you. Under the hood, meanwhile, is a dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, which is snappy for basic web browsing. It's backed by 4GB of RAM, too. Combine all that together, and this can be a great first Chromebook.

Asus Chromebook C423

Finally, we have landed on the Asus Chromebook C423. This Chromebook is one of the cheapest options you'll find on Prime Day. It's down to $180 in price from the usual $238. Even though it's under $200, it still keeps some good specs, though. For example, you get the Full HD screen, which has narrow bezels, and an anti-glare coating. You also get a dual-core Intel Celeron N3350 CPU, and 4GB RAM, which makes it great for everyday use. This Chromebook is also one of the lighter ones, coming in at 2.95 pounds, but it still is well-connected with USB-C USB-A and microSD card readers and a headphone jack. If you want a solid Chromebook for under $200, with an FHD screen, this is almost certainly the one to consider.

Our favorite Prime Day deals on Asus Chromebooks

Except for our top pick, most of these Chromebooks are pretty affordable at under $200, which makes them a very solid pick if you're looking for your first Chromebook, or a Chromebook for a kid or school. They have FHD screens, and CPUs that can power you through most web-based productivity without issue. The top one we suggest is the Asus Chromebook VIbe CX55 Flip since it packs an Intel Core processor and can be used for gaming, and it's a convertible with a touch screen. But it might be out of budget for you, so nothing is wrong with picking something more affordable like the Asus Chromebook C425. If you're not feeling these picks, though, don't worry. We have other Prime Day laptop deals and even Prime Day monitor deals.