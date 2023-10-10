Whether you're deep into the Pixel ecosystem or a casual Android user, buying consumer technology from Google can make a lot of sense. Since Google is the developer of Android, many of the company's products work well with all kinds of devices, including Android smartphones and even iOS devices. If you're looking to make your home a bit smarter during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event, you can look to some of our favorite Google Nest products to meet your needs. Google Nest products provide precise control over your home, whether you're sitting on your couch or hundreds of miles away. Best of all, they're on sale for Prime Day.

Google Nest Thermostat

If you want to start building your smart ecosystem, a great place to start is with your thermostat. Aside from looking great, the Google Nest Thermostat has a lot of advantages over a traditional one. Since it's connected to a Wi-Fi network, you can remotely control your A/C and heating units while you're away from home. Just like some cars offer the ability to start up your vehicle remotely during cold winters, you can start cooling down your house in the summer. It won't break the bank, either — you can grab the Google Nest Thermostat for $90. It's a savings of 31% off the typical price of $130.

Google Nest Thermostat Smart thermostat $90 $130 Save $40 This smart home thermostat will revitalize your A/C and heating systems, all for just $90. It's 31% off during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. $90 at Amazon

Google Nest Cam

Adding security to your home is worth a lot, but you can save and gain some peace of mind during Prime Day. This version of the Google Nest Cam is rated for indoor and outdoor applications, so you have some flexibility on installation. This works with Google products and services, like the Google Home app, Google Nest Hub, or the Pixel Tablet. With this camera, you can set "activity zones" to monitor crucial areas around your home. For example, you can be automatically notified when there is movement near your driveway or front door, all while you're away from home. Both the one and two-pack versions of the Google Nest Cam are discounted, and you can grab one for as low as $120.

Google Nest Cam Indoor & outdoor smart camera $120 $180 Save $60 Watch over your home from anywhere with the Google Nest Cam, which is as low as $120 during Prime Day. $120 at Amazon (1-pack) $240 at Amazon (2-pack)

Google Nest Doorbell (Battery)

A smart video doorbell is a good way to find out who is at your door before opening it up. However, for renters or people who don't want to damage their homes, wired doorbells can be tricky. Luckily, Google does make a battery-powered version of its Google Nest Doorbell. With it, you can find out exactly who is at your door from anywhere. Like most other Google Nest products, there is great integration with the Google Home app and other Google products. You can save $50 on the battery-powered Google Nest Doorbell on Prime Day, netting you a 33% savings.

Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) Hassle-free video doorbell $120 $180 Save $60 Know who's at your door from anywhere with this Google Nest Doorbell. It's battery-powered, so it's perfect for renters. Plus, it's 33% off for Prime Big Deal Days. $120 at Amazon

Google Nest Doorbell (Wired)

If you're able to wire a video doorbell to your existing electrical wiring, you get a few key features with the Google Nest Doorbell. The best one is video recording, which allows you to go back and review footage from your door at any time. This is something you lose out on with the battery-powered version, a choice that was made to preserve battery life. Although the wired version is more expensive, it's worth it for the video recording feature alone. Plus, that additional cost is more bearable during Prime Big Deal Days, where the Google Nest Doorbell drops to just $150.

Google Nest Doorbell Wired video doorbell Save $30 on one of the best video doorbells you can buy with this Prime Day deal for the Google Nest Doorbell. $180 at Amazon

Google Nest Security Cam (Wired)

If you're looking for a more traditional security camera, look no further than the wired Google Nest Security Cam. Having constant access to power allows it to record and upload up to three hours of event history, which is great for reviewing later. Plus, it has a 1080p resolution, so you can actually see what's going on in the recordings. The camera's best feature is arguably its price, which drops to $70 in this stellar Prime Day deal.

Google Nest Cam (Wired, 2nd Generation) Wired security camera Add some security to your home with this wired Google Nest Security Camera, which is a whopping 30% off during Prime Big Deal Days. $100 at Amazon

Our favorite Prime Day deals on Google Nest products

Most of these Google Nest products are around 30% off for Prime Day, which makes them easy to recommend for anyone looking to make their home smarter. The exact product you should buy depends on what you're looking for and how permanent you want to make the installation process. The battery-powered versions of the Google Nest Cam and Google Nest Doorbell are great for renters or people who don't want to permanently alter their property. If you're willing to make some changes to your home, the Google Nest Security Cam and the wired Google Nest Doorbell provide extra features thanks to the constant power. The easiest product to recommend is the Google Nest Thermostat, which lets you control your home's climate from anywhere. You can't go wrong with any of these deals, though, since you're saving big on each one of them.