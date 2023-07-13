Amazon Prime Day is wrapping up, but you can still take advantage of a few remaining deals. Over the past two days, we've seen discounts on earbuds, laptops, smart home appliances, and speakers. While many of these products have sold out, you can still get two of JBLs super well-rated portable speakers for as much as 44% off. So whether you've been twiddling your thumbs trying to decide what to buy or you're saving as much as possible on your favorite gear and gadgets, now is a great time to snag one last item you'll use regularly for the rest of the summer.

JBL Boombox 2

The JBL Boombox 2 is a powerhouse of a portable Bluetooth speaker. According to JBL, it's the loudest Boombox model to date, with 160W of output power and dedicated bass drivers for thumping low end. Despite its size and power, this model is still super portable with a built-in grip handle and an IPX7 rating, which means it's practically waterproof. You won't have to worry about water damage when you take it to the Labor Day pool party or late summer lakeside dip. The Boombox 2 has 24 hours of battery life, so you can party late into the night; PartyBoost lets you sync with other JBL models to pump things up even more. Finally, this speaker doubles as a power bank, so you can keep your devices charged as you adventure; you won't even have to pause the music. The Boombox 2 is 44% off, saving you a whopping $200.

JBL Boombox 2 $250 $450 Save $200 The JBL Boombox 2 is a powerful Bluetooth speaker with a solid grip handle, 24 hours of playback, and an IPX7 rating so you can take it just about anywhere without worrying about damage. $250 at Amazon

JBL Charge 5

The JBL Charge 5 is a personal favorite of mine when it comes to portable Bluetooth speakers. I find that it's just the right size for an outdoor picnic, beach day, or camping trip. When I'm not outdoors, it sits in my bathroom for some shower tunes. An IP67 rating means it's not only protected from water but dust and dirt as well. You won't want to deliberately roll it around on the ground, but an accidental drop or two into the sand shouldn't ruin the Charge 5. Sound quality is good, and this model features a long excursion driver, a separate tweeter, and dual JBL bass radiators. This model can last for up to 20 hours and also includes a power bank, so you can charge your devices on the go. Available in six colors, you can choose one (or two if you want to use PartyBoost) for 33% off and save $60.