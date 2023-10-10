Amazon Prime Day is a gigantic event for Amazon, consumers, and for us folks writing about it. There are tons of deals available to Prime members that you can't find anywhere else. While Best Buy is doing a great job, alongside other retailers, at competing, there are certain products that you'll only find on Amazon. While you might ultimately find similar deals with other retailers, there's a good chance that Amazon is offering a better price.

To save you the time you'd otherwise spend on comparing prices, we've rounded up some of the best Amazon-exclusive Prime Day deals you can grab right now. From TVs and monitors to controllers, here are some products worth paying attention to.

Prime Day smartphone deals

Many of the best phones are heavily discounted right now, so it's a great time to buy. For example, if you're itching for Pixel 8 Pro deals, both Amazon and Best Buy are offering the phone at a starting price of $1,000 alongside a free Pixel Watch 2. As for Amazon exclusive deals, you can get your hands on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $1,400 ($400 off). It's arguably the best folding phone out there, and you can even grab it with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro bundle for $1,688 ($342 off).

You could also grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for $950 ($250 off) if you're an Amazon Prime member. On the other hand, if you need something cheaper that doesn't compromise on the software experience, grab the Pixel 7a right now for $400 ($100 off).

Prime Day TV and monitor deals

There are a lot of great TVs and monitors you can pick up right now for a heavily discounted price. For example, Dell's Alienware QD-OLED monitor is $200 off right now directly from Dell. You can also pick up a fantastic LG C2 Series 55-inch 4K OLED TV for $403 off from Amazon.

As for some exclusive deals, there are two that stand out. If you need a cheap 4K TV and don't care about OLED, variable refresh rate, HDR10+, and all that jazz, then the Amazon Fire TV is an absolute steal. It may not be as impressive as all those expensive panels, but the fact that you're getting a fantastic 4K smart for $290 is just plain incredible.

Then, there's the KOORUI 32-inch QHD monitor, which is $80 off for just $220. That means you're getting a 1440p curved monitor at a shockingly low price. It has a 170Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and supports a 3000:1 contrast ratio.

Prime Day laptop deals

Laptops are usually one of the most popular categories during Prime Day, and it won't be any different this time. If we're talking about exclusive Amazon deals, gamers should be paying attention to the MSI Stealth 15. It features a 15.6-inch 1080 144Hz display, a Core i5-13420H CPU, an RTX 4060 GPU, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. This laptop is sleek, stylish, and powerful enough to handle almost any AAA game.

If you're not into gaming and need a laptop for content creation instead, we highly recommend checking out the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15. It features a 15.6-inch display, a secondary 4K OLED touchscreen over the keyboard, and fantastic all-around performance.

Prime Day headphone deals

If you play competitive games online and are looking for a wireless gaming headset, the Logitech G Astro A30 is a great choice. You can grab it right now for $190, and you won't be disappointed thanks to the long battery life, multi-platform capability, great sound quality, and good mic.

For people who are looking for a cheap pair of wireless earbuds, you can't go wrong with the 2023 version of Amazon's Echo Buds. They were incredibly cheap at full price, but now you can grab them for an additional 30% off. They're lightweight, deliver decent bass and treble, and offer hands-free Alexa. While they won't blow you away by their sound, they're capable enough for most people.

Prime Day tablet deals

For those of you who are looking for a new tablet, the Pixel Tablet is a great choice. It comes with a charging speaker dock that helps the tablet turn into a Google Home display. It features a fantastic screen, decent performance, and long-lasting battery life. At $409, it's a great all-purpose tablet.

If you're looking for something cheaper just for content consumption, get the Galaxy Tab A8 for $190 right now. It's not the most powerful tablet around, but it's great for general media consumption and casual gaming. Finally, for those of you who are into drawing, take a look at the Samsung Galaxy S7 FE for $400. It's a great competitor to the iPad Air, and it comes with an S Pen.

Prime Day smartwatch deals

We've looked at tablets, headphones, TVs, monitors, and much more, but it's not stopping there. If you're shopping around for a good smartwatch for cheap, the 44mm Apple Watch SE 2 is an excellent choice. It works perfectly with your iPhone and is a great way to get into wearables without spending too much.

If the Apple Watch doesn't do for you, consider taking a look at the Amazfit GT4. This is a great cheap smartwatch for those who need health and fitness tracking, and it works well with both Androids and iPhones. Get it now for $170.

Just remember that we've only highlighted the best Amazon-exclusive deals here, but there are deals you can get regardless of the retailer. For example, if you only want to spend $50, check out our roundup of the best tech deals under $50.