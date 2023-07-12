We've been covering Amazon Prime Day deals that can save you hundreds — maybe thousands — of dollars over the past two days, but these savings will only help you out at the time of purchase. But if you take advantage of some deals on tech repair tools, you can save money today and for years down the road.

Technology products are bound to have issues, and repairs can be expensive. But a more affordable and sustainable alternative to corporate repair or replacement is self-service repair. If you know a bit about tech, you might be able to fix a lot of common problems by yourself and save a ton of money in the process. You do need the right tools, though, so we've rounded up the best self-service repair tool deals for Prime Day right here.

Precision screwdriver set

If this is your first time trying out electronics repair, you probably don't have the right tools just sitting around at home. You might have screwdrivers, but tech products often use tiny screws that require specific or proprietary bits. Luckily, this 142-piece repair set will give you just about everything you need to do simple repairs by yourself. It has 120 bits and 22 accessories, including opening tools and suction cups. A great place to start with this set is to remove the bottom panel of your laptop and cleaning up the dust and lint that builds up around the fans. This is a simple maintenance job that can do wonders for performance, cooling down your laptop and preventing thermal throttling. From this quick clean-up to full-on repairs, the Strebito kit can do it all.

Magnetic project mat

A magnetic whiteboard is perhaps the most useful tool you can buy for electronics repair. Even doing simple repairs, like swapping out RAM, requires taking out screws, and you won't want to lose them. This mat is magnetic, so the screws will stay in place. More importantly, each box on the project mat doubles as a whiteboard. If you're following a repair guide, you can write the step number that the screws came from right on the mat so that reassembling the product is a breeze.

Anti-static mat & strap

When repairing electronics, you should be wary of static electricity. If you or your device aren't properly grounded, you could end up damaging your device or enduring physical harm. To prevent this, you can buy a silicone repair mat and anti-static wrist strap. The mat is heat-resistant, so you can also use this for soldering work if you wish. Otherwise, it's a great way to keep your tech grounded and avoid static electricity. When you're not using the mat, you can ground yourself by wearing the anti-static wrist strap and connecting it to a grounded surface.

CPB heating pad

Opening most mobile devices, including phones and smartwatches, isn't an easy task. They're usually secured with adhesives, and those with water-resistance certifications can be even harder to open. That's where the CPB heating pad comes into play. It's a professional-grade heating pad that will heat up your devices to the point where the adhesive within starts to liquefy. Then, you'll be able to use a suction cup or other opening tool to get your device open. If you plan to do repairs on your smartphone, this tool is a must-have.

Mobile phone suction cup opener

Even with a heating device, it'll take a bit more work to get a mobile device open. Suction cups are great, but not just any will work to open your smartphone or tablet. Instead, choose this suction cup clamp. It secures to both the top and bottom of the phone first, and a simple squeeze will separate the phone's display from the rest of the device. If you're performing any kind of mobile electronics repair, this will help you out a lot when you try to take off the screen.

Though you should make sure you know what you're doing before self-repairing your tech devices, a lot of repairs really can be done at home. You'll save money now when you buy these tools during Prime Day, but you'll also save yourself from incurring giant repair costs in the future. So, when the screen on your iPhone 14 cracks or your Dell laptop needs a new battery, you'll have everything you need to fix them.