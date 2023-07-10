Amazon Prime Day is almost here, and as you might expect, there's a lot of excitement, with heavy anticipation for upcoming deals on all your favorite laptops, monitors, earbuds, and other tech. However, out of the thousands of items going up for sale on July 11 and 12, there are a few notable standouts that I think are worth looking out for.

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV Invite-only deal $100 $400 Save $300 Amazon's 43-inch 4K smart TV is going to be just $100 — that's $300 off — and you have a chance to scoop one up in this "invite-only" deal. $100 at Amazon

During last year's Prime Day sales event, Amazon offered a 50-inch 4K TV that sold out within minutes, which left a lot of people disappointed. This year, the company is offering a 43-inch 4K TV for $100, and as you can imagine, it's going to be a hot ticket item. So, in order to give everybody a fair chance, Amazon is introducing new "invite-only" deals where Prime members can request an invitation prior to Prime Day to try and secure one.

Motorola Razr+ (2023) Invite-only deal $850 $1000 Save $150 Currently, one of the best foldable clamshell smartphones available right now, and it's being discounted by $150. $850 at Amazon

In addition to the $100 4K TV, Amazon is also offering a deep discount on the newly released Motorola Razr+. This is one of the latest foldable smartphones on the market, and this "invite-only" Prime Day promotion knocks $150 off the retail price, bringing it down to $850. Unless you're buying it through AT&T on contract, you're not going to find a better deal on this phone, so if you've been eyeing to get yourself a Razr+, be sure to request your invite.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) $45 $90 Save $45 The Amazon Echo Show 5 is now 50% off in this limited-time Prime Day deal. You can save even an additional $10 with the code SHOW5 at checkout if you want to get two. $45 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) $60 $130 Save $70 The larger and more premium Amazon Echo Show 8 is now 54% off in this limited-time Prime Day deal. $60 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show lineup offers some of the best smart speakers, and now, during Prime Day, you can grab the most popular models in the lineup for up to 54% off. Both options are great, with the Echo Show 5 coming with a 5-inch display and the Echo Show 8 offering a slightly larger 8-inch screen. You can listen to music, watch TV shows and movies, or monitor your home security setup through the devices.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD 1TB $70 $170 Save $100 This is the best NVMe SSD you can buy right now, and during Prime Day, you can grab it for 59% off for a limited time. $70 at Amazon

One of the best SSDs on the market right now is on sale for just $70. This 1TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD typically retails for $170 but has now been reduced by 59%, making it a fantastic deal during Prime Day. You can use this SSD to upgrade your PC, laptop, and even PlayStation 5's storage. So if you've been looking to grab some more storage, be sure to take advantage while this deal lasts.

These are just some of the deals being offered, and if the past is any indication, there are plenty more coming down the pipeline. So if you're looking to score some fantastic deals on tech products, be sure to check back tomorrow and Wednesday for even more discounts as they become available.