Amazon Prime Day is coming up in a few weeks, so if you're planning to take advantage of Prime Day GPU deals when buying parts for a new PC, why not also consider a new monitor, too? Buying a new monitor on Prime Day is a great choice. You can end up saving a bunch of money, and unlock new levels of productivity with an extra screen for a laptop, or a new and improved display for your desktop or even your Mac.

This is especially true since the best 4K monitors and gaming usually cost well over $1,000. Even a quality productivity monitor can set you back a few hundred dollars. And portable monitors? Though they're usually the cheapest option and great for those with limited desk space, Prime Day will bring them down to the lowest prices since the holidays. We've got all the savings you need right here.

Best monitor deals

Samsung M8 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor $433 $700 Save $267 The Samsung M8 is one of the best 4K monitors to buy. Not only does this monitor have multiple inputs for connecting up to three devices at once, but it has smart features for watching your favorite series without turning on your connected device. You'll also get a webcam onboard, and a remote to switch the inputs. $433 at Amazon

ViewSonic ELITE XG320U Gaming Monitor $900 $1000 Save $100 While it usually costs, $1000, this monitor now is $900. There's a lot to like, too. The monitor has a crisp 4K resolution, comes with a 150Hz refresh rate, had HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB connectivity, and has Quantum Dot technology for excellent image quality. $900 at Amazon

This year's edition of Prime Day isn't quite here yet, but that doesn't mean there aren't some early deals you can't already find. Across the productivity, gaming, and ultrawide categories, there are still some good deals that we've highlighted above. If you need a 4K monitor, the Samsung M8 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor is one to check out, since it can be used in so many different ways. For an ultrawide monitor, the Samsung Odyssey is worth considering, since it has a huge screen and good color accuracy. A standard gaming monitor like the ViewSonic Elite, meanwhile, is an excellent buy, too, since it sports 4K resolution, multiple ports for connectivity to different devices, and a 150Hz refresh rate.

4K and productivity monitor deals

Acer 21.5-inch Full HD Ultra-Thin Zero Frame Monitor $90 $100 Save $10 This is a simple monitor from Acer. If you're looking to add an extra screen to your setup but don't want to pay well over $1,000, this monitor is for you. It has a great 21.5-inch panel, and a 75Hz refresh rate, and HDMI connectivity, with tilt and pivot support. The bezels are super thin, too, making content on your screen feel really immersive. $90 at Amazon

Prime Day is still a few weeks out, but we wanted to highlight some small deals we found on two productivity monitors. The Samsung Monitor M8 is our favorite since it can function as a multimedia hub, it has multiple inputs, comes with a webcam, and has a crisp 4K resolution. It even has speakers. The deal brings it close to under $500, but if you don't have that much money to spend on a monitor, the Acer monitor will still do the trick for you and get you an extra screen without going over budget. It comes with a great 1080p resolution and has HDMI connectivity, plus really slim bezels.

Gaming monitor deals

SAMSUNG 27-Inch CF39 Series $185 $219 Save $34 Want a curved gaming monitor on a budget? You'll love the Samsung 27-inch CF39. It has 1080p resolution, a small 1800R curvature, but it still gets you perfect color accuracy with 3000:1 contrast ratios, The monitor even has slim bezels, AMD FreeSync support, and s sleek circular stand. $185 at Amazon

Source: LG LG 27GP950-B UltraGear Gaming Monitor $352 $429 Save $77 This monitor from LG works great for gamers who need something a bit more fancy. It has a 27-inch panel with a higher QHD resolution. It has a 1ms response time, and a 165Hz refresh rate, along with support for both Nvidia GSync and AMD FreeSync. The stand is even tile and height adjustable. Plus, you get HDR10 support. $352 at Amazon

Gaming monitors are usually expensive, but ahead of Prime Day, we saw three perfect monitors on sale, for those with all kinds of budgets. At the top, there's a ViewSonic monitor which packs all the features gamers look for, like 4K resolution, good color accuracy, and multiple inputs. In the middle, there's a QHD monitor from LG which still has a good 165Hz refresh rate, and support for FreeSync and GSync, and even HDR 10. Then, as a budget option, there's the Samsung 27-inch monitor, which is a curved monitor that has perfect contrast ratios, and a sleek design and stand.

Ultrawide monitor deals

GIGABYTE G34WQC 34' 144Hz Gaming Monitor $380 $400 Save $20 This monitor from Gigabyte is a great ultra-wide monitor for those who might be on a budget. It's still curved and has a great 3440 x 1400 resolution, and has a 144Hz refresh rate. It also has a 1ms response time, and a natural 1500R curvature. $380 at Amazon

Ultrawide monitors are often the best for gaming and productivity. You get a wider view of the action on the screen, making it seem like you're in the action. Usually, these monitors can be very costly, but with savings, you can find the very best at decent prices. That said, there aren't any crazy deals available right now. You can get the Gigabyte GW34QC, a solid 1440p gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate for $20 off

Portable monitor deals

ASUS ZenScreen MB16ACE $189 $229 Save $40 This portable ASUS monitor is great for those who are on the go. It is powered by a USB Type-C cable and while it is not as sharp as dedicated monitors, it's easy to use to use if you're on the go or if you have limited desk space. $189 at Amazon

There are many portable monitors that you'll see on Amazon, but you have to be careful of which ones you'll buy on Prime Day. We suggest buying the Asus monitor we've listed above. It's a quality display with USB-A and USB-C ports onboard, with a decent 1080p resolution. It even can be rotated vertically if you please, and comes with a portable folding case.

FAQ

Q: How much should you spend?

It really depends on what your needs are and what you're looking for. If you're buying a gaming monitor, you might have to spend above $600, sometimes even higher than that. In gaming monitors, features like AMD FreeSync, Nvidia GSync, fast response times lower than 1ms, and high refresh rates offer 120Hz and higher (beyond the basic 60Hz) are usually extras for the price and can push things closer to $900. If you're buying a productivity monitor, the higher the resolution, the more money you'll pay, but look to spend between $400-$800. Basic FHD resolution monitors tend to be much on the lower and cheaper since there are fewer pixels and room to multitask. It's why we suggest looking for 4K displays at a higher price or even QHD displays for more pixels at a slightly more affordable price. You'll also have to consider that features like integrated webcams, and speakers will bring up the price a bit on most monitors. Ultra-wide monitors, meanwhile, are usually well above $1,000 in price, as all that extra screen space comes with extra cost. The bigger the ultrawide, the lower the price. The smaller, the lower. Portable monitors are the most in-reach monitors in terms of the budget since they're usually under $200, but they're also quite small.

Q: What is the best monitor to buy?

Prime Day isn't here yet, so we can't technically suggest a monitor that you should buy. Everyone's needs are different and right now the selection of deals is limited. But if we must choose a monitor right now, it will be the Samsung Monitor M8. You get a lot of value here with this monitor. Not only does it have a webcam, but it also has speakers and smart features built-in and comes with a remote to help you switch inputs and control the volume. It even has a crisp 4K resolution. and super slim bezels. It's a do it all monitor, though the refresh rate is limited to 60Hz, so it's not ideal for gaming.

Q: What makes a good deal?

This depends on you. Only buy a monitor if the discount is significant and it's a product you'll actually make use of. You might see that some retailers might actually increase their prices ahead of or during Prime Day just to show big discounts. The deals we've mentioned in this post are all ones that we've verified are legitimate. Microsoft Edge offers a price-checking history tool that can show you if a deal is good, showing the price history over time.