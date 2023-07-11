It's time for Amazon Prime Day, which means there are a number of discounts live across the board. Whether you're into tech or something beyond, there's literally something for everyone. When Prime Day (and other promotions) come around, we're always on the lookout for savings on not only new PCs and mobile devices but also accessories to better our experiences with these electronics. Docking stations are excellent additions to a laptop if you want to unlock new ports that may not be located on the unit itself.

We've all been there when you need to connect something to the laptop at hand, and there simply aren't enough free ports available, or they don't exist. This is where a docking station comes into play. Usually, they're connected via a Thunderbolt or USB-C cable, the latter still being more common and slower as not all laptops (and other devices) support Thunderbolt. These accessories can become rather pricey when factoring in power delivery, 4K display support, and other features, but thankfully Prime Day is a good time for some savings.

Best deals

Targus USB C Universal Docking Station $131 $240 Save $109 The Targus DOCK3 is a special USB-C universal docking station for laptops. This particular model is capable of pushing through 65W of power, all while unlocking access to various USB ports and other connectivity. $131 at Amazon

Source: Tiergrade Tiergrade TG-DC001 $111 $130 Save $19 If all you require is something to connect just about anything to your notebook for work (or play), the Tiergrade TG-DC0012 has you covered with its 16-in-1 configuration and a tasty discount. $111 at Amazon

Source: Totu Totu TT-HB002D $45 $50 Save $5 Totu's TT-HB002D is an 11-in-1 USB-C dock with a port for just about anything. Whether you wish to connect an external monitor, a LAN cable, or some more USB devices, this dock hub will be able to handle it all. $45 at Amazon

Even the best laptops may require some assistance in connecting all your peripherals and external storage. This is where a docking station or USB hub can prove invaluable, and we feel these highlighted deals are a great place to start. For example, the Tiergrade TG-DC001 is a 16-in-1 dock that opens up a world of possibilities for just $111. There are multiple video ports for more than one external screen, making it ideal for a work environment where productivity is prioritized.

But this is a small collection of our favorites. You can find more great Prime Day deals on USB hubs and docks for laptops below.

USB docking station deals

There are plenty of brands to choose from when it comes to USB hubs and docking stations, especially at the more affordable end of the market segment. We believe the above selection of deals represents a strong choice for those looking to convert from wireless to wired networking, add additional functionality through video and storage ports, or provide an easier path for routing peripheral cables on a desk.

FAQ

Q: What makes a good deal?

It's important to keep an eye out for enticing deals but not every discount is one worth taking advantage of. Vendors have been known in the past (on Amazon, as well as other retailers) to artificially inflate product prices ahead of deals only to return them to normal listing levels and label them as a "discount" when it's anything but. That's why we always recommend using browser extensions and websites like CamelCamelCamel to make sure you're getting a good deal.

Q: USB-C vs. Thunderbolt

You may spot two stark differences with some USB hubs and docking stations and that's what type of primary connection is used to connect the device in question to your laptop. USB-C is more popular and widely supports by most hardware, whereas Thunderbolt is available for those who have dedicated ports on their devices. The main difference between the two is the speed with Thunderbolt offering considerably higher (essentially double) bandwidth for data at 40Gbps.