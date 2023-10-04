Amazon's next sales event is just around the corner, bringing huge savings on some of its most popular devices. Although this year's Prime Big Deal Days event is set to take place on October 10 and 11, Amazon's already letting some of its deals loose, featuring awesome products from its own product line like Echo speakers, Fire TVs, Fire Tablets, and more. So if you've been eyeing that new Fire TV or just needed to add more smart speakers to your home or office, right now's going to be a great chance to stock up ahead of the big sales event.

Echo speakers

There are a lot of different smart speakers, but if you're looking for some of the best, then Amazon's Echo Show line up is going to blow you away. While there are speaker-only models like the Echo Pop, the brand also has incredible smart speakers with displays, coming in a wide range of sizes. If you're looking to have something by your bed or in the bathroom, the Echo Show 5 is going to be a great option. If you're looking place a smart speaker in your kitchen or garage, the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 10 are going to be perfect since they have larger displays. Right now, you can save big on all the aforementioned models, so make sure you pick one up while you can.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) $40 $90 Save $50 Amazon's latest 5-inch smart speaker that's getting a deep discount, bringing it down to just $40 for a limited time. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) $60 $130 Save $70 An impressive 8-inch smart speaker that comes in priced well below its retail price for a limited time. $60 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) $160 $250 Save $90 A massive 10-inch smart speaker that's perfect for the kitchen and can stream all your favorite shows and music. $160 at Amazon

Fire Tablets

Amazon's Android tablets offer excellent bang for the buck with devices coming in with different screen sizes, processors, cameras, and more. If you're looking for something basic that can get the job done, you're going to want to stick with the Fire 7. Those that want just a bit more when it comes to the screen and speed, the Fire 8 HD is a perfect choice. And if you're looking to go all out, you can pick up the large Fire 10 HD.

Amazon Fire 7 $40 $60 Save $20 The Amazon Fire 7 is a compact tablet offering access to games, movies, music, books, and more. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Fire 8 HD $60 $100 Save $40 The Amazon Fire 8 HD is a tablet with an HD screen that is perfect for watching movies and playing games. $60 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 $75 $150 Save $75 The Amazon Fire HD 10 sports a large 10-inch screen, a powerful processor, and access to games, movies, music, books, and more. $75 at Amazon

Fire TV

Amazon's Fire TV lineup pretty much offers something for every budget. While the 2-series is your basic TV, it still offers great image quality and access to all of your favorite streaming services. With the 4-series, you get improved image quality with 4K resolution, and it comes in larger sizes. And finally, the Omni QLED provides even better image quality with vibrant colors and great contrast, and access to hands-free navigation using Alexa.

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 40-inch model $180 $250 Save $70 $180 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $340 $520 Save $180 $340 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch model $590 $800 Save $210 $590 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell and Cameras

Amazon also makes security products through its Ring lineup, offering video doorbells, security cameras, and even security systems that can monitor your home or office. These are just some of the offerings that are on sale, and if you're looking for something more extensive, you can always check out the full lineup of Ring products.