If you've been holding off on starting your streaming career or want to level up your streaming setup with a new key light or webcam, Prime Day is a great time to buy the gear you need. Elgato makes some of the best streaming gear on the market, and a bunch of it can be had for up to 40% off right now. Check out the following deals and grab a new Stream Deck, webcam, green screen, or key light for cheap.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2

The upgraded Stream Deck MK.2 gives you quick access to 15 programmable LCD keys to trigger single or multiple actions as you stream. It supports a variety of actions, from basic things like muting your mic to more complex functions like publishing your social posts with just a tap. The Stream Deck supports a wide range of plugins to help you streamline processes on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, or Spotify. In addition, you get Philips Hue integration for smart lighting controls, OBS and Streamlabs plugins, and hotkey actions for applications like Photoshop and Premiere Pro.

The Stream Deck MK.2 usually retails for around $150, but you can snag one in white for just $110 by following the link below. If the white model doesn't match your setup's aesthetic, you can grab the Stream Deck MK.2 in black for $115.

Elgato Facecam

Are you still using a crappy webcam for your stream or work meetings? Switch to the Elgato Facecam right away and greatly improve your on-stream look for a little over $100. The Facecam features a Sony Starvis CMOS sensor that can capture 1080p video at 60FPS, which will give your video feed a crisp look. It also offers light correction, manual DSLR-style controls, and an advanced image engine that won't compress your video or add artifacts.

Like the Stream Deck MK.2, the Elgato Facecam is priced at $150. But you can get it for just $120 by following the link below. If that's still too pricey, consider checking out our roundup of the best webcams currently on the market for cheaper alternatives.

Elgato Key Light Mini

Improving lighting is one of the easiest ways to level up your streaming setup, and the Elgato Key Light Mini lets you do that without breaking the bank. The portable LED light has a compact design, a rechargeable battery, and onboard lighting controls. It can get as bright as 800 Lumens and is fully dimmable. In addition, the Key Light Mini offers color calibration from 2900-7000K. Furthermore, it features an embedded magnet and a 1/4-inch thread to help you easily mount it on your setup.

At full price, the Elgato Key Light Mini might seem like an expensive purchase. But with this Prime Day deal, you can grab it at a 40% discount for just $60. However, if you want something brighter, you can grab the regular Elgato Key Light at a 30% discount for $140. It gets up to 2800 Lumens and can easily illuminate your entire workspace.

Elgato HD60 X External Capture Card

Streaming for console gamers can be a bit expensive, as you need either a desktop PC with a capture card to grab the in-game footage or an external capture card that can cost hundreds of dollars. If you don't have a PC and are looking for an affordable external capture card, the Elgato HD60 X is a great option at $200. Thanks to this Prime Day deal, it's now an even more lucrative option, as you can pick one up for just $140.

The Elgato HD60 X is a fantastic external capture card that supports 4K video capture at 30FPS and 1080p video capture at 60FPS. It also offers lag-free 4K 60FPS video pass-through and is compatible with all popular streaming software. You can't go wrong with the HD60 X if all you want to do is stream games at 1080p 60FPS, so you should hurry and buy it before the deal expires.

Elgato Green Screen

While there are ways to easily set up a green screen for your stream without spending a dime, you should get a proper green screen if you want a professional look. And you can do that for under $120 with this Prime Day deal on Elgato's collapsible green screen. That's a small price for a more professional-looking face cam, and the added convenience of the pop-up mechanism is the cherry on top.

The Elgato Green Screen features a concealed design with an aluminum hard case and a unique pop-up mechanism that lets you easily extend or retract the screen in just a few simple steps. In addition, it has a wrinkle-resistant fabric that delivers a clean overlay time and time again.

Kickstart your streaming journey with these Prime Day deals

Streaming professionally requires a lot of expensive gear. While you can start with a basic webcam and headset, dedicated streaming gear can greatly level up your stream overall. With these Prime Day deals on Elgato's streaming gear, you can build the streaming setup of your dreams for a fraction of the original price. The deals won't last long, though, so make sure to grab what you need right away. Also, check out our roundup of the best Prime Day deals on PC accessories for other gadgets you might need for your setup.