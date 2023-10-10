There are a lot of great wearables on sale during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days but we've managed to pick out some of the best Garmin smartwatch deals that are currently available, saving you up to $250. Perhaps the best part about these savings is that there is a Garmin smartwatch for everyone. Whether you're looking for something sleek and simple like the Instinct, or trying to go all out with the Epix Gen 2, you'll find a great deal on a fantastic Garmin watch. Just make sure to grab what you see before the end of the event, because these savings won't last long.

Fenix 7S Solar

The Fenix 7S Solar features a rugged design and delivers excellent heath and fitness tracking features. The watch has a large 1.2-inch display and can also last up to 14 days thanks to its solar charging capabilities. It can track 30+ physical activities and can also monitor heart rate, sleep and stress. Furthermore, it can connect to your compatible smartwatch to provide notifications and alerts. Best of all, you can save $150 on this model

Garmin Fenix 7S Solar $550 $700 Save $150 A compact and feature-packed smartwatch that provides excellent battery life and comes in at $250 less than its original price during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. $550 at Amazon

Garmin Instinct

The Garmin Instinct is a rugged and compact smartwatch, built to the US military standard 810, providing extreme resistance to extreme shocks and temperatures. The watch features a monochrome display and can provide up to 54 days of battery life on a single charge. In addition, you have fitness tracking capabilities and can even create way points for easy navigation. Since this is the tactical model, you'll also get added perks like Jumpmaster and Stealth mode, along with compatibility with night vision goggles.

Garmin Instinct $280 $400 Save $120 An affordable and rugged smartwatch that provides excellent battery life (up to 54 days) and comes in at $120 less than its original price during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. $280 at Amazon

Garmin Lily

The Garmin Lily is an elegant smartwatch that is visually striking and also quite powerful. The watch features impressive health and fitness tracking capabilities, along with metrics for stress too. Furthermore, you'll get up to five days of battery life and notifications and alerts from your compatible smartphone. While not the most feature-packed watch in Garmin's lineup, it does offer a solution to those that want to have some health tracking features in a more elegant design.

Garmin Lily $150 $200 Save $50 A stylish and elegant smartwatch that provides excellent battery life and comes in at $50 less than its original price during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. $150 at Amazon

Garmin Epix Gen 2

This watch is one of the best that Garmin offers, and is perfect for professionals, as well as beginners. The Epix Gen 2 offers a large AMOLED display, health and fitness tracking, and even includes navigation using Topo maps. The device can also keep you in the loop with alerts and notifications from your connected smartphone.