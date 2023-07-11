Apple has established itself as the leader in the premium tablet department, with several models with various price tags, sizes, and specifications. This allows all kinds of customers to find a fit that matches their personal needs and budget. If you've been contemplating buying a new iPad, then now's the right time to act. Prime Day is here, and so are the huge discounts on Apple products.

iPad Mini 6

The 8.3-inch iPad Mini 6, despite its compact size, packs a powerful punch. It offers the A15 Bionic chip, which also fuels the high-end iPhone 13 series. As a result, it supports iPadOS 17 and will receive software updates for years to come. Furthermore, it's compatible with the Apple Pencil 2, allowing you to take handwritten notes and illustrate in a precise manner.

Usually, the iPad Mini 6 costs around $500. However, if you act fast, you can save $120(!) and own a unit for just $379 on Prime Day. This is a limited-time deal that doesn't come by often. So take advantage of it before it's too late.

iPad 10

If you're not quite satisfied with the iPad Mini 6's small display, then for the same $379 price, you can own a 10.9-inch iPad 10. While the latter tablet only features the A14 Bionic chip and Apple Pencil 1 compatibility, it's still recent and powerful enough for a lot of everyday tasks. These include a redesigned exterior that retired the physical Home button, a USB Type-C port for charging and wired data transfer, and more.

iPad 9

Lastly, if you're on a tighter budget and still want a 10.2-inch display, then the A13-powered iPad 9 can be yours for just $249 on Prime Day. This tablet, despite looking ancient, also supports the latest iPadOS version and Apple Pencil 1. It's a perfect machine for studying, reading, typing, browsing, consuming digital goods, controlling your smart home, and more.

Huge discounts on these iPad models don't come by very frequently. So if you've been contemplating buying an iPad, Prime Day is the right time to act. Once this two-day annual event ends, you could end up spending hundreds of dollars more to invest in Apple products. So make sure to grab as many deals as you can while they're still live. And remember that these are future-proof devices that tend to retain their resale values down the road, so they're worth the investment. But if you miss out, there are plenty of other tablet deals to take advantage of.