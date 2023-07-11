Prime Day brings thousands of exclusive sales for products sold on the Amazon website, but it's not the only retailer with massive discounts this week. Best Buy is running a "Black Friday in July" event from now through July 12 with hundreds of deals available, and even more are up for My Best Buy Plus and Total members. These memberships function similarly to an Amazon Prime membership but have some tech-focused perks, like AppleCare+ free for every Apple product purchased at Best Buy.

Though Amazon has a greater volume of deals than Best Buy, the latter has come through with some excellent laptop deals that you have to see for yourself. We've compiled a list of the best laptop deals you can only get at Best Buy, and there's no membership required.

Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop

Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch $380 $600 Save $220 If you're looking for a basic laptop that will meet your needs, look no further than the Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch laptop. It features an expansive touchscreen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. For most web browsing and productivity work, it's more than capable of getting the job done. $380 at Best Buy

Not everyone is looking for a thousand-dollar laptop, and this Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch laptop is a nice balance between price and performance. It's a considerable step up from a Chromebook, but it's also a bit underpowered compared to some of the best laptops in 2023. At just $380 thanks to Best Buy sales, that might not matter. It has an Intel 11th Generation Core i5 processor with onboard graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive (SSD). Though eight gigabytes of RAM is not very future-proof, it can get the job done today, especially since it is paired with a fast SSD.

It comes with Windows 11 installed, which usually costs $140 on its own. This feature alone is an upgrade from Chromebooks, as you can install any Windows application or game on the Dell Inspiron 15.6. Since it comes with a 1920x1080 LED touchscreen, you can use your finger as an input method without having to fiddle with a keyboard and trackpad. Overall, this laptop is a simple but capable machine, and it's a great choice if you don't want to spend big on a more powerful machine.

HP Envy 16-inch touchscreen laptop

The HP Envy 16-inch laptop is a downright powerhouse available at an unbelievable price point. Best Buy's sale shaves $650 off the retail price, bringing the total cost down to right around a thousand bucks. This is a great laptop for productivity and creation, which we found when our reviewer took a look at the HP Envy 16 last year. Though it does have some flaws, like mediocre battery life and loud fans under heavy loads, there's a lot to love about this laptop. For example, there's a 2560x1600 touchscreen display and a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card.

Whether you're trying to get work done, play games, or create content, the HP Envy 16 can handle it all without breaking the bank while this killer deal lasts.

HP Envy 16 $1100 $1750 Save $650 The HP Envy 16 is a powerful laptop for all kinds of users, shipping with an Intel Core i9 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. If you're looking for a great laptop at around a thousand dollars, you can now consider the HP Envy 16 an option thanks to Best Buy sales. $1100 at Best Buy

Dell XPS 15

Dell's XPS lineup is known for bringing great performance to the thin and light form factor, and this model is no different. It's the standard Dell XPS 15 laptop, which doesn't feature the controversial redesign found on the Dell XPS 15 Plus. Instead, this laptop sticks with what works and adds a few key internal upgrades. That includes support for Intel 13th-generation Core i7 Evo Platform and Nvidia's RTX 40-series graphics cards. However, the model that is on sale at Best Buy comes with Intel Arc A370M graphics, which is considered entry-level when compared to the Nvidia version.

Considering that this deal brings the price of the Dell XPS 15 down to just a thousand dollars, that's a compromise a lot of buyers will be able to live with. Also featuring two Thunderbolt 4 ports, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, you're getting a lot of performance at a midrange price. Plus, the display on the Dell XPS 15 looks great, featuring a resolution of 1920x1200. For people who do a lot of productivity or creative work, this laptop is an excellent choice.

Dell XPS 15 (2023) $1000 $1500 Save $500 The Dell XPS 15 model brings some modest improvements over the previous generation. It has options for Intel's newest 13th-generation CPUs and the latest Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics cards. All of that is packed into the same sleek and light package with the option for an OLED display. $1000 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360

Aside from making popular smartphones and mobile devices, Samsung also makes laptops under its Galaxy Book brand. This model, the Galaxy Book 3 360, is a 2-in-1 laptop, so thanks to a 360-degree hinge and a 15.6-inch touchscreen display, you can completely flip the screen around to use a tablet-like form factor. You can also do all the great things that come with 2-in-1 laptops, like propping the display up in tent mode for watching content or playing games.

As far as performance goes, Samsung's laptop features enough power for most productivity and creative tasks, but it won't do too much in terms of graphics and gaming. It features an Intel 13th-generation Core i7 and 16GB of RAM for snappy operation but only offers onboard Intel Iris Xe graphics. You might be able to play some casual games on this machine, but not much more. All told, the Galaxy Book 3 360 is a great 2-in-1 laptop, especially if you're in the Samsung ecosystem.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 $1000 $1350 Save $350 The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is a convertible laptop with a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, but it keeps a lot of what makes Samsung's flagship laptops great. Plus, thanks to Best Buy's sale, it's now available for just $1,000. $1000 at Best Buy

Acer Spin 714 2-in-1 Chromebook

A lot of times when we think of Chromebooks, a picture of a low-powered laptop made out of flimsy materials comes to mind. The Acer Spin 714 couldn't be more different, and it's one of the most premium Chromebooks you can buy in 2023. It has an Intel 13th Generation Core i5 processor that you will find on full-fledged Windows laptops, so it's more than powerful enough to run Chrome OS. Plus, you get 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD that will keep your Acer Spin running.

More importantly, it's a 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop that features a 14-inch display panel with a 1920x1200 resolution. Since this is a Chrome OS machine that you can convert into a tablet, you're essentially buying a Chromebook and an Android tablet all in one. Though some people might be hesitant to spend this much on a Chromebook, the value and specifications are fitting for the price. With an extra $160 dropped thanks to Best Buy's sale, there's no better time to pick up this device than now.

Acer Spin Convertible Chromebook $540 $700 Save $160 Acer's Spin 714 convertible Chromebook is a powerful ChromeOS machine that can also double as a tablet. It's got a laptop-class Intel processor and an SSD, so it's one of the best Chromebooks you can buy. Plus, you'll save $160 if you buy it now at Best Buy. $540 at Best Buy

HP Victus 15 gaming laptop

For gamers, the already-affordable HP Victus 15 gaming laptop is even further discounted at Best Buy. This is the base model, so you won't be seeing Nvidia's newest 40-series cards within this laptop. However, the HP Victus 15 does have an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, which is more than capable of running games. As far as processing goes, this laptop features an Intel 13th Generation Core i5 chip that can handle its fair share of games as well. Where this laptop might get bottlenecked is in terms of memory, with only 8GB of RAM available.

However, it's a good deal any time you can get a sufficient gaming laptop under $700. Though it's far from the best available, it can get the job done with an excellent price-to-performance proposition. It looks fairly sleek and low-key as well, showing off HP's Victus logo but not much else.

HP Victus 15 (Intel, 2023) $680 $900 Save $220 The HP Victus 15 is an affordable gaming laptop with 13th-gen Intel Core processors and discrete Nvidia graphics up to a GeForce RTX 4050. It comes in a fairly sleek-looking package in a few colors. The base model is over $200 now at Best Buy. $680 at Best Buy

Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook

We'll conclude this list with an ultra-low-cost Chromebook that's still usable in 2023. Chromebooks are great for people who do nearly all of their work in web-based programs, like Google Drive or the web version of Microsoft 365. They're also becoming more powerful, too, with support for ports of Android applications. For example, you can now edit video on Chromebooks with LumaFusion and play with friends on Minecraft. Lenovo brings its experience building laptops to the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook, and it's a good value for what it offers.

The device features a 14-inch touchscreen display panel with a 1920x1080 resolution. It's powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 500 Series chip and 4GB of RAM, which isn't a lot, but it's enough to run Chrome OS. Though the onboard 64GB of storage is not much in 2023, since Chromebooks are designed to make use of the web and cloud storage, it should be passable. If you're looking for a way to browse the web at under $200, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better choice than the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook.

Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook $169 $320 Save $151 Lenovo's Slim 3 Chromebook is a high quality Chrome OS laptop at a low price point. It's got a 14" full HD touchscreen and a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor. It boasts great battery life as well, claiming up to 13.5 hours on a single charge. $169 at Best Buy

While there are a lot of great deals on laptops at Best Buy that aren't available on Amazon, the best one is the Dell XPS 15. It's a complete package at a thousand dollars, and you rarely find a laptop of this quality at that price point. With quality processing performance, dedicated graphics, and a great touchscreen, it should handle whatever you can throw at it while also being a joy to use. For more, check out our picks for the best Prime Day deals on laptops.