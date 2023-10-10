Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is here, and we're seeing huge discounts on everything tech and beyond. This includes laptops, and though there are plenty of great Prime Day laptop deals, I'm focusing on laptops that we've personally tested and reviewed on XDA within the last year. We've been able to test everything from Chromebooks to productivity laptops to gaming powerhouses, and I've searched out the best deals on these laptops that the team knows inside and out. You can check out the reviews to easily see each laptop's pros and cons, making the buying process that much easier. Here are the best October Prime Day deals on laptops we've reviewed at XDA.
Best Prime Day deals on laptops we've reviewed
Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023)
The Yoga 9i (2023) we reviewed is our favorite laptop of the year, and it's currently $300 off for Prime Day. This model includes a 4K OLED touch display, Intel Core i7-1360P CPU 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.
Alienware x16
You can save 20% off the Alienware x16 we reviewed, which brings the total price down to $2,615. Considering the level of performance, including Core i9-13900HK CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Nvidia RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, this is a killer deal.
Acer Swift Edge 16 (2023)
We loved the Acer Swift Edge 16 in our review, focusing on its gorgeous 16-inch OLED display with 3.2K resolution. It's also quite powerful thanks to the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U CPU. Save $300 off this stellar laptop at Best Buy.
HP Omen Transcend 16 (2023)
The HP Omen Transcend 16 I reviewed is a gorgeous high-end gaming laptop for anyone who wants to go all-out with specs and performance. The model on sale at HP is a flat $500 off, allowing you to spec it out at will and still get a deep discount. Prices start at $1,200.
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (2023)
The Legion Pro 5i (Gen 8) that I reviewed has a gorgeous design and display, with strong performance without throttling. A model with 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and 16-inch QHD+ display at 165Hz is currently $400 off.
HP Spectre x360 13.5 (2023)
We loved the HP Spectre x360 13.5 in our review so much that it received an XDA Best badge award and a solid 9/10 score. A model with 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and 13.5-inch FHD+ display is currently $450 off the regular price.
HP Dragonfly G4
HP's Dragonfly G4 we reviewed is an outstanding business laptop that's ultimately great for just about anyone who needs a powerful and feature-laden Ultrabook. There are tons of configuration options, and HP is discounting them all by way more than $1,000.
Asus ROG Strix Scar G733P (2023)
Pick up the Asus ROG Strix Scar G733P that we reviewed for $300 off at Newegg; it comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU, Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 17.3-inch QHD display at 240Hz.
More great Prime Day deals on Dell laptops we've reviewed
Check out these October Prime Day deals on top-of-the-line Dell laptops that we've personally tested, including those from XPS, Inspiron, and Latitude lineups.
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (2023)$1500 $1850 Save $350
Dell XPS 13 Plus (2023)$1500 $1850 Save $350
Dell XPS 17 (2023)$1500 $1850 Save $350
Dell Latitude 9330$1129 $2256 Save $1127
Dell XPS 15 9530$1199 $1499 Save $300
More great Prime Day deals on HP laptops we've reviewed
HP always has some great laptop deals on the go, and it's currently hosting its own flash sale to compete with Amazon's October Prime Day. Check out these savings on HP laptops we've personally tested.
HP Victus 16$900 $1300 Save $400
HP Omen 16 (2023)$1500 $1800 Save $300
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10$1261 $2101 Save $840
More great Prime Day deals on Lenovo laptops we've reviewed
Lenovo might just have the best selection of discounted laptops right now, but you'll have to check out Best Buy and Lenovo's official website for the best deals. Here are a bunch of standouts on laptops we've personally tested.
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16 (Gen 8)$1159 $1550 Save $391
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11$1090 $2179 Save $1089
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8$1325 $2649 Save $1324
Lenovo ThinkPad P1 (Gen 6)$1819 $3649 Save $1830
Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch (2023)$750 $1000 Save $250
Lenovo Slim Pro 7$1085 $1450 Save $365
Lenovo ThinkPad T16$1131 $2829 Save $1698
Finding the right laptop deal during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
It's not always easy to figure out if you should buy a new laptop during Prime Day, and there are plenty of discounted laptops out there that aren't worth the lowered cost. Old specs, unknown brands, and non-sale pricing are all pitfalls to watch out for, and we've made it a bit easier to shop by rounding up a bunch of the best laptops that we've personally reviewed here at XDA.