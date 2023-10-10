Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is here, and we're seeing huge discounts on everything tech and beyond. This includes laptops, and though there are plenty of great Prime Day laptop deals, I'm focusing on laptops that we've personally tested and reviewed on XDA within the last year. We've been able to test everything from Chromebooks to productivity laptops to gaming powerhouses, and I've searched out the best deals on these laptops that the team knows inside and out. You can check out the reviews to easily see each laptop's pros and cons, making the buying process that much easier. Here are the best October Prime Day deals on laptops we've reviewed at XDA.

Best Prime Day deals on laptops we've reviewed

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) $1350 $1650 Save $300 The Yoga 9i (2023) we reviewed is our favorite laptop of the year, and it's currently $300 off for Prime Day. This model includes a 4K OLED touch display, Intel Core i7-1360P CPU 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. $1350 at Best Buy

Alienware x16 $2615 $3250 Save $635 You can save 20% off the Alienware x16 we reviewed, which brings the total price down to $2,615. Considering the level of performance, including Core i9-13900HK CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Nvidia RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, this is a killer deal. $2615 at Amazon

Acer Swift Edge 16 (2023) $1000 $1300 Save $300 We loved the Acer Swift Edge 16 in our review, focusing on its gorgeous 16-inch OLED display with 3.2K resolution. It's also quite powerful thanks to the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U CPU. Save $300 off this stellar laptop at Best Buy. $1000 at Best Buy

Source: HP HP Omen Transcend 16 (2023) $1200 $1700 Save $500 The HP Omen Transcend 16 I reviewed is a gorgeous high-end gaming laptop for anyone who wants to go all-out with specs and performance. The model on sale at HP is a flat $500 off, allowing you to spec it out at will and still get a deep discount. Prices start at $1,200. $1200 at HP

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (2023) $1300 $1700 Save $400 The Legion Pro 5i (Gen 8) that I reviewed has a gorgeous design and display, with strong performance without throttling. A model with 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and 16-inch QHD+ display at 165Hz is currently $400 off. $1300 at Lenovo

HP Spectre x360 13.5 (2023) $1100 $1550 Save $450 We loved the HP Spectre x360 13.5 in our review so much that it received an XDA Best badge award and a solid 9/10 score. A model with 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and 13.5-inch FHD+ display is currently $450 off the regular price. $1100 at HP

HP Dragonfly G4 $1402 $2548 Save $1146 HP's Dragonfly G4 we reviewed is an outstanding business laptop that's ultimately great for just about anyone who needs a powerful and feature-laden Ultrabook. There are tons of configuration options, and HP is discounting them all by way more than $1,000. $1402 at HP

Source: Asus Asus ROG Strix Scar G733P (2023) $1900 $2200 Save $300 Pick up the Asus ROG Strix Scar G733P that we reviewed for $300 off at Newegg; it comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU, Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 17.3-inch QHD display at 240Hz. $1900 at Newegg

More great Prime Day deals on Dell laptops we've reviewed

Check out these October Prime Day deals on top-of-the-line Dell laptops that we've personally tested, including those from XPS, Inspiron, and Latitude lineups.

More great Prime Day deals on HP laptops we've reviewed

HP always has some great laptop deals on the go, and it's currently hosting its own flash sale to compete with Amazon's October Prime Day. Check out these savings on HP laptops we've personally tested.

Source: HP HP Victus 16 $900 $1300 Save $400 $900 at HP

Source: HP HP Omen 16 (2023) $1500 $1800 Save $300 $1500 at HP

Source: HP HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10 $1261 $2101 Save $840 $1261 at HP

More great Prime Day deals on Lenovo laptops we've reviewed

Lenovo might just have the best selection of discounted laptops right now, but you'll have to check out Best Buy and Lenovo's official website for the best deals. Here are a bunch of standouts on laptops we've personally tested.

Finding the right laptop deal during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

It's not always easy to figure out if you should buy a new laptop during Prime Day, and there are plenty of discounted laptops out there that aren't worth the lowered cost. Old specs, unknown brands, and non-sale pricing are all pitfalls to watch out for, and we've made it a bit easier to shop by rounding up a bunch of the best laptops that we've personally reviewed here at XDA.