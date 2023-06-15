Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of the year for those wanting to buy new technology for their lives. It's a time of massive sales on many products, which naturally makes it enticing to upgrade your setup. That, of course, includes laptops, many of which also tend to get discounted around this time. While desktop PC users can take advantage of the best Prime Day deals on CPUs and GPUs or buy themselves a monitor for cheaper, there's a good chance you're looking for a laptop instead.

At this time, we don't really know when Amazon Prime Day will begin, but it's typically been happening in mid-July, so we don't have long to wait. And if you want a new laptop right now, there are already some great laptop deals you can take advantage of to save some money.

Prime Day laptop deal highlights

While Prime Day isn't really underway yet, you can already find some good deals at Amazon, especially if you're looking for either a MacBook or a gaming laptop. There are some big discounts going around already, so it's a great time to upgrade your laptop if you haven't already.

Best Windows laptop deals

Acer Swift 3 OLED $1000 $1200 Save $200 Packed with an Intel Core i7 processor and a stunning OLED display, the Acer Swift 3 OLED is a fantastic laptop for everyday use. The $200 discount makes a sweet laptop even sweeter, and it's a great time to buy it. $1,000 at Amazon

Acer Swift X (AMD) $820 $1070 Save $250 The AMD-powered Acer Swift X comes with Ryzen 5000 processors and Nvidia graphics, giving you a powerful laptop that's still easy to carry around. $820 at Amazon

If you're looking for a Windows laptop you can use for school or work, there are already some good deals going around. The Acer Swift 3 OLED is a particularly tempting one. It comes with high-power specs and a stunning display, and a $200 discount makes it a fantastic laptop for just about anyone.

Best gaming laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 $670 $900 Save $230 The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a solid entry-level gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. It can handle most modern games, and with this discount, it can be yours for less than $700. $670 at Amazon

MSI Pulse GL66 $1099 $1599 Save $500 The MSI Pulse GL66 is a powerful gaming laptop with a 14-core Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. With this $500 discount, it becomes an excellent option if you want to upgrade your gaming setup. $1,099 at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023) $1330 $1400 Save $70 With powerful 13th-gen Intel Core HX-series processors and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, this Asus laptop is a powerful gaming rig with the latest specs out there. $70 may not make a huge difference, but it's a good discount on brand-new hardware. $1,330 at Amazon

MSI Stealth 15M MSI Stealth 15M $1000 $1400 Save $400 The MSI Stealth 15M is a thin and light gaming laptop with a fast Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. With a big $400 discount, it's the perfect time to get yourself a powerful gaming PC that's still easy to carry. $1,000 at Amazon

For the gamers, there are a few discounts already available. Most of them aren't on the latest hardware, but these laptops can still deliver a great gaming experience and they're seeing big price cuts, especially models like the MSI Pulse GL66 and Stealth 15M. And if you want something that does have the latest hardware, the Asus ROG Strix G16 is a great option. It has a smaller discount, but it's still the lowest price we've seen on it.

Best MacBook Prime Day deals

MacBook Air (M2) $1199 $1299 Save $100 The 15-inch MacBook Air has just launched, but Amazon is already selling it for below its MSRP. Right now, you can grab the Space Grey model for just $1234, which makes it the perfect opportunity to buy yourself a shiny new MacBook. Other models are $50 off, at $1249. $1,199 at Amazon (15-inch)

Apple MacBook Pro (2023) $2199 $2499 Save $300 The MacBook Pro is arguably the best laptop out there for content creators, and the latest model is better than ever with the M2 series of processors. Amazon is giving you up to $300 off, so it's the perfect time to get the laptop of your dreams. $2,199 at Amazon (14-inch) $2,249 at Amazon (16-inch)

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) $849 $999 Save $150 The original M1 MacBook Air may not be quite as good as the latest models, but it is much cheaper. With this $150 discount, you can grab it for just $849, and you're getting a fantastic laptop for that price, with great performance, a sharp display, and ultra-thin design. $849 at Amazon

Apple fans also have some great deals to take advantage of, with the big highlight being the 15-inch MacBook Air, which has barely just launched, yet is already seeing a nice discount to make it even more enticing. Being able to grab such a new and powerful laptop with a discount like this isn't that common, so it's a great opportunity.

Best Chromebook Prime Day deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook $360 $430 Save $70 If you want a bit more performance, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD for storage, giving you a solid experience all around. For just $363, that's a great deal. $360 at Amazon

Acer Chromebook Spin 314 $300 $380 Save $80 Those looking for a basic, affordable laptop will find great value in the Acer Chromebook SPin 314. At $300, this is a great machine for a younger child, with an Intel Pentium N6000 processor and a versatile form factor that can be used as a tablet. $300 at Amazon

Finally, for those looking for a cheap entry-level laptop, there are a couple of Chromebooks on sale, too. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook is a particularly great option if you have a bit more money to spend, offering great specs for a very low price. It even includes a Full HD touchscreen on top of having great performance. If you want something a bit cheaper, though, the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 is also a good option.

FAQ

Q: How much should I spend?

How much money you should spend on a laptop always depends on your own needs and budget, and lesson number one is to avoid spending money you don't have. There are options here for all kinds of budgets, so you can surely find something that's a good deal.

Of course, if what you're looking for is an Apple laptop, you're always going to be at the very least close to $1,000, so it's not exactly the best route to go if you want something cheap. Still, if your budget allows for it, there are great deals there.

For gaming laptops, you can also expect to spend up to $1,000 to have a solid experience, though there are some great deals to be had that bring prices significantly lower. You can grab laptops with last-gen processors and GPUs that still handle gaming just fine for well under $1,000 a lot of the time. Of course, there are more premium options, too.

However, you can usually find perfectly serviceable laptops for under $700, especially once Prime Day is in full effect. Chromebooks are a great choice if you want something affordable that still delivers a solid experience, and you can often find many of them around or under $500. They won't be the fastest, but if you just want something to browse the web or stay in touch with family, you don't need to spend a lot more.

Q: What's the best laptop?

The best laptop is going to vary greatly depending on what you need and your budget. If you're a content creator, something with powerful specs and great battery life like the MacBook Pro is probably for you, and options like the Acer Swift X are also great, but these are expensive.

For gaming, it's generally better to have the highest specs, but that can get pretty expensive. The Asus ROG Strix G16 is probably the best gaming laptop on this list right now, but there are a lot of gaming laptops for different price ranges that will still do the job very well running most modern games. You'll generally want something with at least an 12th-generation Intel Core processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series graphics.

If you want a great laptop to watch movies, something worth looking for is an OLED display like the one on the Acer Swift 3 OLED. Of course, there are great screens that aren't OLED, like the MacBook Air, but OLED is almost always better.

For browsing the web and general use, almost any laptop will suffice, but it's always worth looking for a nice screen and the latest specs. Everything we recommend here is at the very least good enough. There are also Chromebooks, which tend to be much weaker in terms of specs, but they make up for it because ChromeOS is such a lightweight operating system. These are machines designed almost exclusively for browsing the web, and they don't need a lot of expensive hardware.

Q: What makes a good deal?

There are two main factors to take into account when deciding what is a good deal and what isn't. First, it's how big the discount is. Naturally, the more money is being slashed off the price tag, the better the deal is.

However, it's also important to remember how good and new the products are. A laptop like the 15-inch MacBook Air probably won't get a huge discount, but it's one of the best laptops money can buy, and it just came out recently, so any discount on it is a great deal.

On the other hand, just because you find an $800 discount on a laptop with 10th-generation Intel processors, that may not be a great deal. It's being heavily discounted because it has very old hardware, and you might be better off spending a little extra for more modern hardware. Our picks here take all this into consideration so you know you're getting a good deal with these options.