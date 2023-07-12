Oontz Angle 3 $35 $45 Save $10 The OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth speaker is totally waterproof with an IPX7 rating. The digital audio processor provides distortion-free sound even at maximum volume. It's down to only $35 on Prime Day. $35 at Amazon

Pool parties are made infinitely better when there's music involved. Being able to blast your favorite tunes as you and your friends and family float in rafts or lounge poolside is what peak summer is all about. Luckily, peak summer is also when Amazon Prime Day takes place. Finding deals to maximize your pool parties is easy, and we've got a deal you're going to love.

The OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth speaker is ideal for backyard gatherings, and it's incredibly popular. It has over 190,000 Amazon reviews, so people have a lot of great things to say about this portable speaker. If you're interested in snagging this hot piece of equipment for one of the lowest prices of the year, read on.

Why the OontZ Angle 3 is worth your money

First off, you're going to want a portable speaker that's waterproof if you're using it by the pool. The OontZ Angle 3 holds a waterproof rating of IPX7, meaning it's totally safe to be immersed in water up to one meter for 30 minutes. Even if it falls in, it'll keep on playing your favorite songs. It boasts superior sound quality, thanks to the digital audio processor, dual precision stereo drivers, and proprietary bass radiator.

It has a powerful 10W amp that gets your music surprisingly loud for its size. This has 100 feet of Bluetooth range, and you can link up two speakers to enhance your environment. It has Amazon Alexa, so you can use voice commands without having to touch it. If you do want to hang it through from, say, an outdoor shower, it comes with a lanyard for easy moving.

The OontZ Angle 3 is made to play for a long time, as you can listen all day on a single charge if you're listening to your music at 2/3 volume. It even has a built-in mic so that you can use it to take a phone call on in the middle of the party. Typically, this will set you back $45. But right now, it's down to only $35.

It may not deliver the sound quality of something like a Bose SoundLink Flex, but it will provide you good value for much less. And while the price is much less, you might as well take advantage of the deal. Save on the OontZ Angle 3 before it's too late, and get the most out of your pool parties.

