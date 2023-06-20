It’s nearly time for summer, which brings barbecues, fireworks, and the shopping extravaganza known as Amazon Prime Day. This is a great time to snag some discounted peripherals to complete your PC setup. Whether you’re shopping to build a home office around a new laptop or expanding your gaming rig, you’ll find deep discounts on the devices you want for Prime Day.

With the width of deals on offer, it might be tricky finding exactly what you need. Some discounts only seem like a good deal, so we’ll help you navigate the sales. We won’t talk about any devices that wouldn’t find a place on our desks. From the best gaming mice to webcams to make you look good in work meetings, you’ll find a wide variety of deep discounts on PC accessories this Prime Day.

Best storage deals

Sabrent Rocket Q4 2230 SSD $110 $160 Save $50 The Rocket Q4 2230 NVMe SSD is the best choice for upgrading the internal storage of your Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally. $110 at Amazon

Source: WD WD Black 6TB Gaming Internal HDD 7200RPM $130 $190 Save $60 The WD Black Gaming Internal Hard Drive has plenty of space for all your games, for substantially less than SSD prices. $130 at Amazon

Prime Day is often a good time to shop for internal SSD storage. It's also a good time to pick up some deals on portable external storage, which should really be in SSD form, so it doesn't get affected by jostles and bumps. We're still a few weeks away from Prime Day, but we're already seeing good deals on internal storage. The Sabrent Rocket 2230 NVMe 4.0 is a perfect drop-in upgrade for the Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally, and saving money on the upgrade is even sweeter. SSD prices have come down in recent years, but there's still a place for high-capacity hard drives of the spinny type. This WD Black Gaming internal hard drive has a speedy 7,200 RPM spindle for faster data access and up to 10TB of capacity to download your game library onto.

Best webcams and streaming deals

Logitech Brio 4K Webcam $147 $200 Save $53 The Logitech Brio 4K will make your conference calls or stream cam pop with UHD resolution, and a noise-canceling mic. $147 at Amazon

Source: Razer Razer Kiyo Pro $95 $200 Save $105 The Razer Kiyo Pro is a solid 1080p, 60 FPS webcam that is perfect for streamers. $95 at Amazon

Logitech has been designing webcams for a long time now, and the Brio is one of its best. It records in UHD resolution and will make you look great on conference calls or if you're streaming your gameplay. The Razer Kiyo Pro is also worth checking out, especially at this deep of a discount, as the 1080p, 60FPS webcam is perfect for any situation needing fluid recording. It's also got an adaptive light sensor that has impressive low-light performance, in case the lighting in your room isn't the best.

Best audio deals

Source: Razer Razer Kraken $45 $80 Save $35 The Razer Kraken is a wired gaming headset with impressive audio quality, and your choice of five colors. $45 at Amazon

Source: HyperX HyperX SoloCast $40 $60 Save $20 This is a great price for a quick and easy way to increase your voice communications quality, whether that be for conference calls or gaming. $40 at Amazon

The Razer Kraken gaming headset is one of the most comfortable headsets on the market, with big, soft ear cushions and a padded headband. It's no slouch in the audio quality department either, and the wired connection means no dealing with battery charging or wireless interference. It's also at nearly the lowest price we've ever seen, so it's well worth grabbing. The HyperX Solocast is a great, easy-to-use USB microphone with a cardioid polar pickup pattern, perfect for podcasts, game communications, or conference calls, and while it's not at the lowest price we've ever seen, a $20 discount is nothing to sneeze at.

Best mice and keyboard deals

Source: Logitech Logitech MX Keys S Combo $230 $270 Save $40 This is a great price on one of our favorite mechanical keyboards bundled with one of our favorite productivity wireless mice. $230 at Amazon

Logitech K380 Keyboard $30 $40 Save $10 The Logitech K380 is a great value wireless keyboard that can be to up to three devices for productivity, whichever device you are working on. $30 at Amazon

A good keyboard and mouse are vital for enjoying your computer, and the combination of the Logitech MX Mechanical wireless keyboard and MX Master 3S wireless mouse will have you powering through productivity tasks in no time. This is the mechanical keyboard and wireless mouse that we most often recommend, and the combination is killer. The K380 is at its lowest price ever, and works with PCs, laptops, Macs, Chromebooks, Android, iPads, Apple TV, or anything that can use a Bluetooth keyboard. That's handy if you have limited space to carry a keyboard but need to enter text on more than one device.

Best deals on other PC accessories

Source: Elgato Elgato Stream Deck Classic - Live production controller $115 $150 Save $35 This is a great price on one of the best hotkey controllers to use with your computer, with customizable LCD-backed keys. $115 at Amazon

Source: Anker Anker 577 Thunderbolt dock $239 $300 Save $61 Save a bundle on one of the best docking stations for laptops or computers, with Thunderbolt 4, 85W charging, and all the ports you could ever need. $239 at Amazon

Microsoft Xbox Core Controller $59 $65 Save $6 The Xbox Core Controller is still the gold standard for gaming controllers, and any discount is welcome. $59 at Amazon

Source: Arozzi Arozzi Torretta $330 $430 Save $100 Save a bundle on this premium, soft-touch gaming chair with style and comfort. $330 at Amazon

The best time to pick up additional accessories for your computer is when they're on deep discounts. These are items that will improve your enjoyment of your computer, while they're not strictly necessary to get going. That includes the Elgato Stream Deck Classic, which isn't just for streamers, it's for anyone who hates finding menu options on their computer. Set up hotkeys to anything you want to control, or chain commands together to be more productive. Laptop users will welcome the additional ports that the Anker 577 docking station brings, while breathing a sigh of relief that it was on a hefty discount. Xbox controllers are the gold standard for PC game controllers, and this is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. They're not quite the lowest yet, but lower prices don't happen often. And with how long you spend at your desk, a comfy chair is a must. It's even sweeter when that throne is on sale.

FAQ

Q: Which PC accessories are a must have?

That depends on your use case, although some items are fairly universal. Good audio is a must for any PC setup, whether that’s for watching content, playing games, or getting work done in video meetings. With how much time you spend on your computer, a good keyboard and mouse are also necessary, and a game controller if you prefer. While you can spend hundreds on these items, it’s better to start somewhere more affordable, at least until you know what you like.

Q: What makes a good deal?

While there is no hard and fast percentage that makes any product instantly compelling, substantial discounts are worth considering. That said, retailers have a habit of inflating prices ahead of major shopping events, so the discount appears higher than it really is. To combat this, use a price tracking tool like CamelCamelCamel to ensure the deal is legit.