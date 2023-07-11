If you're looking to start building a new gaming PC, then there's no better time than Prime Day. There are some great deals to be had on a lot of different types of computer hardware, including SSDs, PC cases, monitors, and more. However, one great sleeper deal that can really get you kickstarted on that new build you've been yearning for sees an Intel i9-12900K paired with an Intel Arc A750 for just $479. Keep in mind that the Intel i9-12900K alone debuted at $589, and now you can pick it up with a GPU for even less than that.

The Intel i9-12900K is one of the best processors currently available on the market. You're looking at a 16-core CPU, with the total being split between eight performance cores (P-core) and eight efficiency cores (E-core). In addition, you'll be getting a 5.2 GHz boost performance on the P-core and a maximum of 3.9 GHz on the E-core side. Furthermore, you'll get a 30MB Smart Cache, a 14MB L2 cache, and support for DDR5 memory.

As for the Intel Arc A750, it certainly holds its own, too. It has XeSS support (somewhat of a combination of Nvidia's DLSS and AMD's FSR), AV1 encoding, and it handily beat out the Nvidia RTX 2080 in our testing. That's a two-generations old card at this point, but you're also saving a lot of money with this build. Plus, the CPU is so powerful that you can very likely hang onto it for years and years and upgrade the GPU in the future if you really want.

This deal is genuinely one of the best budget-friendly bundles that you'll get if you're looking to start building a new gaming PC, and we highly recommend at least giving it some consideration.