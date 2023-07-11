Amazon's Prime Day is finally here, and the two-day sales event is a great time to save on everything tech related and beyond. A popular category that I always keep an eye on during Prime Day are chargers and power banks. These accessories seem to be a shoo-in for deep sales every year, and that holds true again for 2023.

I can never seem to have enough power banks around the house for when I'm traveling, cycling, camping, hiking, or visiting a coffee shop to work on an article, and I don't think I've ever paid full price. Good power banks and chargers don't usually don't come cheap, but Prime Day is a perfect time to find new low prices on the best portable chargers and power banks out there right now.

A quick search at Amazon for "power banks" brings up thousands of results, and searching for "charger" expands that number nearly tenfold. Scanning the results, it quickly becomes clear that not every option is going to be a winner. There are countless off-brand chargers that make a lot of promises, and indeed there are some gems among the masses. But there are also a lot of options that do only the bare minimum but attract buyers with low pricing. We keep a close eye on the best Prime Day deals and collect them here in a curated list to ensure that you're only getting the best products at the best prices.

Best power bank and charger deals

Ugreen 100W 4-Port GaN Wall Charger $48 $75 Save $27 Ugreen's 100W wall charger features efficient GaN technology and four total ports to charge multiple devices at the same time. Its prongs fold in for easier traveling and storage, and it works with most devices. You can pick it up for $48, down 36% from the regular price. $48 at Amazon

Ugreen Nexode 100W Charging Station $72 $130 Save $58 Need a charging station for your desktop? The Ugreen Nexode features 100W of charging power and seven connections for all of your devices. It features GaN II technology for better efficiency, giving you fast charges across the board. It's down to $72 for Prime Day. $72 at Amazon

INIU 10K Portable Charger $17 $36 Save $19 This power bank from INIU has a 10,000mAh capacity for a full phone charge and more. It's sleek, it's durable, and it's well-rated by tens of thousands of people. You can save about 50% on this power bank, bringing the total down to $17. $17 at Amazon

Anker 733 Power Bank $70 $100 Save $30 This hybrid wall charger and power bank has two USB-C and one USB-A port to charge multiple devices simultaneously. It can put out 65W while plugged in or 30W when running on battery power, and it has onboard GaN tech for better efficiency. You can save 30% on this power bank during Prime Day. $70 at Amazon

Anker 747 Power Bank $105 $180 Save $75 The Anker PowerCore 747 features a 25,600mAh capacity and 87W of power output to handle phones, laptops, and more. It's slim enough to travel with, and it has four ports for multiple devices. You can save about 42% during Prime Day, bringing the total down to $105. $105 at Amazon

Baseus 65W GaN 3-port charger $48 $80 Save $32 This 65W from Baseus has a sizable 20,000mAh capacity for multiple phone charges, and it has four ports to handle all of your devices. It works with most devices and is small enough to tuck into a bag while traveling. It's down to $48 from the regular $80 price. $48 at Amazon

iWALK Portable Apple Watch Charger $32 $70 Save $38 The iWalk portable Apple Watch charger has a 9,000mAh capacity and will charge your watch or your phone wirelessly. It's compact, it looks great, and you can save a whopping 54% off the regular price during Prime Day. $32 at Amazon

Halo Wireless Charging Pad $60 $90 Save $30 Halo's wireless charging pad features quick charging for all wirelessly-compatible phones. It also has two AC outlets for plug passthrough and two USB ports with 2.4V charging power each. It's regularly priced at $90 but is down to $60 for Prime Day. $60 at Amazon

All of these power banks and portable chargers are enjoying a deep discount during Prime Day, making it a perfect time to pick up an extra for your phone or laptop. Anker, Ugreen, INIU, Baseus, and iWalk are all top brands with thousands and thousands of positive reviews, and we've only included the best of the best deals. Anker's 733 and 747 power banks, in particular, are enjoying the best price we've seen this year, as is the iWalk portable Apple Watch charger. If you've been keeping your eye on these products, you can be sure you're getting a great deal.

Looking at our roundup of the best portable chargers and power banks, we're aware that there are some gaps in the products that are discounted for Prime Day. I've searched out the lowest prices in the past on these top options and listed them in bullet points. If you can find the power banks on sale for as much or less than the price I've listed, you'll know that you're getting a good deal.

Anker PowerCore III wireless portable charger: $33

Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bank: $43

Anker 737 PowerCore: $100

Shargeek Sharge Flow: $40

Mophie Powerstation XXL: $33

Anker 511 Nano charger: $24

Baseus 100W GaN USB-C Charger: $80

Goal Zero Venture 75 portable charger: $96

We're also hoping to see a bunch of the best USB PD chargers go on sale during Prime Day, and to ensure you're getting a good deal I've listed a bunch of top options with the lowest prices in Amazon's listing history. You should be confident that you're getting a good deal as long as you can match or beat this pricing listed in bullet points.

Baseus 65W 3-port PD GaN charger: $28

Nekteck 60W GaN charger: $10

Ugreen four port charger: $50

Anker 511 Nano 3 charger: $19

Ugreen 140W Nexode GaN 3-port charger: $77

Spigen 40W ArcStation Pro Dual USB-C charger: $22

Baseus PowerCombo 65W USB-C charging station: $40

More great Anker power bank and charger deals

Anker 737 USB C Charger $62 $95 Save $33 $62 at Amazon

Anker products have a great reputation for reliability and value, and we're hoping to see a lot of Anker power banks and chargers go on sale during Prime Day. We've already highlighted the Anker 733 hybrid charger and Anker 747 power banks in the above section, but there are more options to check out right here.

The Anker 737 GaNPrime charger is regularly priced at about $95 but is down to $62, which is close to the lowest $57 price we've seen in the past. We will keep things updated as we discover more deals. Keep in mind that a lot of Anker products enjoy Lightning deals that only last for so long during Prime Day; we'll keep track of them and list the best of the best right here.

More great Ugreen power bank and charger deals

UGREEN 145W Power Bank (25000mAh) $98 $150 Save $52 $98 at Amazon

UGreen 200W USB-C Charging Station $130 $200 Save $70 $130 at Amazon

Ugreen offers a wide variety of tech accessories, including plenty of chargers and power banks for all of your devices. I highlighted a couple of chargers in the Best Deals section above, but there are more deals to talk about. The 25,000mAh power bank with 145W of charging power is enjoying a fairly deep 35% discount, bringing the total down to about $98. The 200W USB-C charging station for desktop use is also drastically discounted, with a 35% savings that brings the total down to about $130.

Ugreen is expected to offer a lot of deals within the Lighting section on Amazon, and we'll be sure to keep an eye out for any great (and fleeting) deals on Ugreen chargers and power banks.

More great iWalk power bank and charger deals

iWalk makes a ton of different charging products, and despite the name, they aren't all for Apple. The iWalk LinkPod, made for phones with a USB-C port, can clip right onto your phone while you use it. Regularly priced at $50, it's down to the lowest price we've seen this year at just $28. If you are indeed in search of a charger for an iPhone, the 9,000mAh portable power bank with Lightning cable is also dropping to its lowest price this year at just $21.

And finally, those with multiple devices will love the PowerSquid charger with a 9,000mAh capacity, 18W of charging power, and additional ports. It has three connected cables with Lightning, USB-C, and Micro-USB hookups. We've seen it drop as low as $32 in the past, but it's still a great deal at $35.

Great deals on budget power banks and chargers

A lot of power banks can cost hundreds of dollars depending on the capacity and charging speed, but there are also plenty of budget options made even cheaper thanks to Prime Days savings. Iniu is a shoo-in for this category, with plenty of highly-rated charging accessories available on the cheap. The options listed above have seen slightly lower prices in the past, but within about $5 of the current sale price for Prime Day.

There are sure to be plenty of Lightning deals on affordable power banks and chargers during Prime Day, and we'll be sure to keep tabs on the best of the best.

One final tip is to check the pricing history of a power bank or charger in which you're interested. CamelCamelCamel is an invaluable tool for these purposes, at least for products listed at Amazon. You can insert an Amazon URL to quickly pull up pricing history as far back as Amazon has had a listing, making it incredibly easy to see if the product in question has been available at a lower price in the past.

FAQ

Q: What charging capacity do you need?

Most power banks that you come across will have a capacity rated in milliampere hours (mAh). A 10,000mAh capacity is very common, and it will be enough to charge many phones two times. The charging capacity also generally reflects the size of the power bank itself. You'll be able to carry anything less than 20,000mAh comfortably, but beyond that, things can start to get bulky. On that note, if you're buying a charger for a laptop, you'll want to start at 20,000mAh and go up from there. Just be sure you don't go beyond about 26,500mAh, which comes out close to the maximum 100Wh capacity allowed on commercial flights.

Q: Do you need fast charging?

Most modern phones come with some sort of fast charging capabilities, and you should always try to find a power bank or charger that can accommodate. For example, iPhones support Power Delivery at about 20W, while some Android phones go with proprietary tech that pushes the speed beyond 20W. Check what standard your device uses and find a charger that can keep up. You'll be much happier in the long run even if you spend a few more dollars.

Q: What power output should I look out for?

A lot of modern laptops require somewhere between 45W and 65W of charging power, but that number can creep up if you're dealing with a system that includes a discrete GPU. Whether you're buying a power bank or charger for a phone or a laptop, you should always try to match or exceed the ability of the charger that came with your device. Buying a 45W charger for a laptop that requires 60W to run won't work very well. If you're buying a replacement or secondary wall charger, Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology is a bonus. The chargers are generally more compact and more efficient, but they do usually cost more.

Q: Do I need specific ports?

All power banks and chargers come with some sort of ports to connect to your devices, and you want to be sure that you're getting the right ones for your products. I have some power banks that require dongles, and I'd be lying if I said I hadn't misplaced them when needed most. The most common ports are USB-A and USB-C, which cover most modern tech devices. For maximum convenience, grab a power bank that can charge the same way it delivers power to reduce the amount of cables you carry around. And if you're shopping for a new wall charger, something without fixed cables is always a better buy. You can replace the cable easily if it receives damage