Amazon Prime Gaming gearing up for Prime Day by giving away a ton of free PC games

What used to be Twitch Prime goes by Prime Gaming these days and like the rest of Amazon’s products it’s gearing up for Prime Day. If you aren’t familiar, Prime Gaming has hooks into Twitch, Amazon’s live streaming platform, by providing Prime members a free channel subscription every month. But it’s also much more than that.

Prime Gaming partners with some of the biggest titles, such as Destiny 2, for exclusive in-game content. Members can also get free PC games every month, too. While it’s more of a perk still than a top reason to get Prime if you’re a member and a gamer there’s some great stuff here.

Prime Day 2022 is set for July 12-13 and the Prime Gaming goodies are going to flow. You won’t have to wait until Prime Day, either, the free stuff is already underway.

In the run-up to Prime Day Amazon is promising that it will be giving away 30+ games. And the first of those are live now. The promotional graphic hints at some big hitters joining the mix, too. Titles from EA including Grid Legends, Need for Speed Heat, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition all appear to be slated for the Prime Day promotion. Free games already live for Prime Day include The Darkside Detective series, Hue, and Death Squared.

Star Wars Republic Commando also looks like it’s part of the plan, too.

To get your free games, simply login to the Prime Gaming page with your Amazon Prime account and click the purple claim game button. You’ll see a pop-up telling you a little more about the game and another claim button to click, this time blue. You will then need to download the Amazon Games application for Windows to install them on your PC. Sadly, Mac and Linux users need not apply, it’s a Windows-only affair.