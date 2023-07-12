In the age of tech, you can never have enough power, and while most of our mobile devices and laptops have their own internal batteries nowadays, there are always those items that still use old-school batteries. Many things like remote controls, flashlights, and gaming controllers (for the Xbox, at least) are just a few of many everyday household items that require traditional batteries, so it's never a bad idea to stock up when you get the chance. Well, Prime Day is that opportunity: Right now, Amazon has a bunch of deals that let you save up to 50% on both rechargeable and non-rechargeable AA, AAA, and AAAA batteries, so you won't have to hunt around or run to the store the next time one of your gadgets runs out of juice.

Amazon Basics Batteries

While AA is the most common size for gadgets that still use NiMH batteries, AAA is also quite common, so you can never have enough — and thankfully, both are on sale. These bundles from Amazon Basics give you enough batteries for remotes, controllers, and other such items at a price that won't break the bank. The rechargeable options come in two capacity options of 2000mAh or 2400mAh per battery. The larger capacity will provide a longer run time but has a shorter service cycle of up to 400 charges. The 2000mAh batteries are rated for up to 1,000 recharges. Whichever ones you go for, they're not likely to need replacing any time soon.

The AmazonBasics rechargeable AA batteries are available in packs of four, eight, 12, 16, and 24, most of which are on sale right now for Prime Day, so you can buy as few or as many as you need to keep all your gadgets juiced up for years to come. But Amazon also offers one-time-use batteries that are on sale for those times when a device doesn't quite work right with a rechargeable battery.

Bonai 16-Bay AA and AAA Battery Charger

There's no point in buying rechargeable batteries unless you have a good charger for them. Since our other Prime Day battery deals don't come with a charger (minus the last pick), we included this one from Bonai. It's special for a few reasons: First, it has 16 battery bays, so you can juice up a ton of batteries in one go. Further, it can fit both AA and AAA batteries, so you're good to go for the most commonly used battery sizes. Finally, it has smart LED indicators that let you know when each battery is charged and ready to go, unlike "dumb chargers," which just light up green after a set amount of time (meaning they don't really indicate when the battery is actually charged).

Bonai 24-Pack Rechargeable AA NiMH 2800mAh Batteries

Things like alarm clocks and TV remotes don't draw all that much power, and lower-capacity batteries are enough. For some items, however, such as high-powered flashlights or other specialty gadgets, naturally burn through batteries more quickly. If you regularly use such devices and find them eating through batteries, you might want to consider grabbing this 24-pack of rechargeables from Bonai. These AAs boast a whopping 2800mAh internal capacity, making them the beefiest rechargeable NiMH batteries on our list by a wide margin. Prime Day deals mean you can score them for a nice discount, though.

Brightown Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

Admittedly, most modern electronics that still use traditional batteries don't require a lot of power, as gadgets that do tend to come with their own internal batteries. For basic stuff like TV remotes and alarm clocks, these rechargeable AA and AAA batteries from Brightown are just fine, and they'll still save you plenty of cash in the long-term compared to non-rechargeables that get thrown away after each use. At around a buck apiece for Prime Day, they're also about the cheapest rechargeable batteries you can buy right now, and the fact that they're rated for up to 1,200 charge cycles is just icing on the cake.

Pownergy 4-Pack Rechargeable AA and AAA 1100mWh Lithium Batteries

Here's something different: Rechargeable lithium batteries shaped like regular old AAs and AAAs. Sounds too good to be true? It's not. This four-pack of rechargeables from Pownergy can be used with any of your gadgets that require traditional batteries, as they're available in both AA and AAA form factors. They recharge via the included USB cable, which can juice up all four of them at the same time right from your laptop, power bank, or USB power adapter, meaning you don't have to fuss around with (or pay for) a bulky AC charging unit. They also charge up in just a couple of hours.

ANVOW Rechargeable AAAA Batteries with USB Charger

Some small devices, such as certain pairs of wireless headphones or stylus pens, use AAAA batteries. They're not common, but if you have any gadgets that use them, these rechargeable AAA batteries should come in handy. These 400mAh rechargeables come in a pack of four and include a handy USB charging dock that lets you recharge two at a time. They're quite cheap even at their regular price, but they're a downright steal right now, thanks to this Prime Day discount.

You can never have too much spare power for your gadgets, and these Prime Day deals are the perfect chance to stock up on rechargeable AA and AAA batteries. Plus, with the money you'll save on non-rechargeable batteries, they'll pretty much pay for themselves in the long run.