Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) $60 $130 Save $70 Amazon's second-generation Echo Show 8 is still one of the best smart displays you can get to control your smart home with voice commands, and it's down to its lowest price ever. $60 at Amazon

One of Amazon’s best smart displays just got even better, as the second-generation Echo Show 8 is receiving a massive 54% discount. This powerful smart display will be an excellent addition to your smart home, as you can control every Alexa-compatible device via voice commands and essential notifications from these devices. Typically, you would have to pay $130 for one of these 2021 models, but Prime Day savings will let you take one home for just $60. This deal is so good that it'll let you pick up two for the price of one with some cash to spare. That way, you can keep one in your room and the second device in the kitchen, which is exactly where I plan to use mine.

Why should you buy the Echo Show 8?

Despite its age, the Echo Show 8 is still an excellent option for those who want more out of their smart home. It can help you manage and control compatible devices like cameras, lights, locks, and more with simple voice commands. There are newer smart displays on sale this Prime Day, but the Echo Show 8 is more than capable of delivering an excellent smart experience. It has an 8-inch HD touch display with adaptive color and stereo speakers that will be perfect for video calls, watching your favorite content, browsing recipes, checking out your most important notifications, checking the weather, ordering stuff on Amazon, and even streaming your security cameras feeds without an issue. You can also listen to your favorite music; it doesn’t matter if your favorite platform is Prime Music, Apple Music, or Spotify.

You can do a lot with the Echo Show 8, and this deal knocks 54% off the full price, but only for a limited time. This is the lowest price we've seen for this particular smart display, so you'll have to act fast before they're all sold out.