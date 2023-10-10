Source: Asus ASUS ROG Strix AX3000 $120 $200 Save $80 The ROG Strix GS-AX3000 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router with software optimized for gaming and plenty of speed for most families. With support for gigabit wired connections, this router is fast enough to keep your games running fast, even when someone else is using the internet. $120 at Amazon

We have seen a lot of excellent games come to PC, Mac, Linux, and consoles over the past year including some with massive download sizes like Baldur’s Gate 3 as well as those that demand the very best ping times like Counter Strike 2. A quick gaming router like the Asus ROG Strix GS-AX3000 has the power to keep up with gaming demands and is a whopping 40% off thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

If you’re thinking about upgrading your PC’s core components for better performance with Prime Day PC gaming deals or are just looking for savings on PC accessories, you shouldn’t overlook your router. Games are bigger and more complex than ever and upgrading your router can help speed up your download speeds and could even improve your average ping times with a QoS.

Excellent software sets the ROG Strix GS-AX3000 apart

The ROG Strix GS-AX3000 has a dual-band AX3000 connection with 160MHz support and gigabit wired speeds. You can find other AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 routers for around the same price as this Prime Day deal, but if you look beyond the wireless spec, there’s a lot more to consider.

First and foremost, Asus routers are easy to set up with an app on your phone, but also support web browser setup for the more technically minded. For gamers, an adaptive QoS and NAT passthrough with presets for games makes it easy to optimize their connections.

The ROG Strix GS-AX3000 also includes VPN Fusion which allows you to use a VPN service with select devices, while leaving your gaming connections directly connected to the internet for the best response times. You could even set up a VPN in another country for a specific streaming device to make access another country’s streaming catalogs easier.

This model includes AiProtection Pro, for free to help prevent unauthorized access to your network. Parental controls also get a boost with the ability to create profiles with specific rules for each one. You can apply filters and set schedules to keep your kids on task if they have school work to get done on the computer before gaming.

AiMesh is also included, so you can create a mesh network paired with another of the best Asus routers included compact and stylish ZenWiFi nodes. A mesh network can expand your coverage as needed with additional access points, so you can keep streaming from all over your home without needing to touch your Wi-Fi settings.

Finally, for the nerdier customer, Asus has left the advanced settings intact, so you can get into the fine details and change just about any setting you can think of. For most people, however, the app has all the setting they’ll ever need.