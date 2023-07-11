ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023) $1130 $1400 Save $270 The Asus ROG Strix G16 is a powerful gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 chip, 16GB RAM, NVIDIA RTX 4060 graphics, great visuals, and tons of power to run your favorite games. And if you're a Prime member, you can save $270 while supplies last. $1130 at Amazon

Prime Day deals are here, and they’re hotter than ever. However, there’s a very, and I mean very, compelling deal for anyone looking to get their hands on a new gaming laptop. The Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop is currently 19% off, meaning you can pick one up for just $1,130.

Normally selling for $1,400, the ASUS ROG Strix G16 now comes with $270 instant savings and more than enough power to run your favorite games. There haven't been a lot of Prime Day deals on gaming laptops (although there have been solid ones on other laptops), so this one is a must if you're in the market for a new, great gaming laptop

Why should you buy the ASUS ROG Strix G16 Gaming Laptop?

This may be one of the best mid-range gaming laptops you can get, which means that if you’re starting in the gaming world, this battle station will have you covered for several years without having to upgrade. Indeed, it may not be potent enough to handle the latest titles with the highest game settings, but you can run any game smoothly if you stick to moderate or low-quality graphics. This powerful battle station arrives with a 16-inch FHD screen that will get you up to 165Hz refresh rates and a 90% screen-to-body ratio that will deliver an excellent and immersive gaming experience, especially thanks to Dolby Vision and Adaptive-Sync support.

You also get an Intel Core i7 13650HX chip, 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD storage space, GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and more on a very attractive Eclipse Grey paint job. And the best part is that this machine also features Thermal Grizzly’s Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on the CPU and a third intake fan to allow for better-sustained performance over extended gaming sessions.

And if you want more power, remember that this laptop comes with a MUX switch, which will increase the laptop’s gaming performance by 5-10%, routing frames directly from the GPU to the display, bypassing the GPU. This will also optimize battery life, but some things are necessary to enjoy a game to its fullest potential.