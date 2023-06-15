The best way to improve the performance of an older PC or to expand the capacity of a newer one is a solid-state drive (SSD). SSDs are considerably faster than mechanical hard disk drives (HDD) and as such were traditionally more expensive. Prices have dropped over recent years, and now it's possible to buy 2.5-inch SATA and M.2 NVMe SSDs for less. During promotions such as Amazon Prime Day, some of the best SSDs on the market will be discounted, allowing you to buy more capacity at reasonable prices.

Source: WD WD Blue SN570 NDMe M.2 SSD $93 $240 Save $147 The 2TB version of the Western Digital Blue SN570 is currently at its lowest price we've seen this drive sit at. If you're looking for an expansive main OS drive or one to store lots of data, this is a solid price to pay. $93 at Amazon

Source: TeamGroup TeamGroup AX2 2TB $66 $85 Save $19 This is a great deal for a 2TB SATA SSD. We've not seen this drive available for just $66, making it one of the most affordable 2TB SSDs available. $66 at Amazon

We're continuously searching for the best SSD deals each day and will be updating our collection here with 2.5-inch and M.2 picks, as well as highlighting our favorite storage deals above. Picking up a great discounted drive here would work well when taking advantage of the best Prime Day laptop deals.

2.5-inch SATA SSD deals

Source: Samsung Samsung 870 QVO SATA III 2.5-inch SSD $100 $129 Save $29 Those looking to store a lot of data without paying a substantial amount of money for the luxury should consider the Samsung 870 QVO. So long as your motherboard has a spare SATA port, you'll be able to buy this drive for just $0.05 per GB. $100 at Amazon

Source: TeamGroup TeamGroup AX2 2TB $66 $85 Save $19 This is a great deal for a 2TB SATA SSD. We've not seen this drive available for just $66, making it one of the most affordable 2TB SSDs available. $66 at Amazon

The price of 2.5-inch SATA drives has fallen dramatically over recent years and it's possible to buy 2TB drives for less than $70, making them almost competitive against mechanical HDDs. We're big fans of Samsung's 870 QVO with its reliable performance, but one cannot beat the TeamGroup AX2 at just $66. These would make for excellent additions to a desktop PC to store games, media, and more.

M.2 SATA & NVMe SSD deals

Source: WD WD Blue SN570 NDMe M.2 SSD $93 $240 Save $147 The 2TB version of the Western Digital Blue SN570 is currently at its lowest price we've seen this drive sit at. If you're looking for an expansive main OS drive or one to store lots of data, this is a solid price to pay. $93 at Amazon

Samsung 990 PRO SSD 2TB We're big fans of the Samsung 990 Pro SSD. It supports PCIe 4.0 NVMe speeds of up to 7,450MB/s. That's incredibly fast and is perfect for loading an operating system or some of the more modern heavy games. $290 at Amazon

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB $125 $159 Save $34 The Samsung 980 Pro isn't quite as fast as the 990 Pro range, but these drives can be found at more affordable prices, including this 2TB capacity model. At $125, it's a far easier pill to swallow. $125 at Amazon

Regardless of when you're looking to buy an M.2 NVMe drive, you'll need to be prepared to pay a fair chunk of change, even when they're discounted. Western Digital's Blue range of storage is considered budget-friendly and affordable, yet its 2TB drive still costs just shy of $100. Move up the speeds to more than 7,000MB/s and you'll get to the Samsung 990 Pro, currently discounted to a whopping $290. These drives should be used as primary storage for the OS and frequently used software. They are the perfect match for the fastest CPUs and GPUs on the market.

FAQ

Q: How much should you spend?

The price of an SSD depends on its rated speeds, capacity, and form factor. 2.5-inch SATA SSDs are considerably less expensive than M.2 NVMe drives, but are often slower and require a place within the PC case for installation. The higher the speeds and capacity of a drive, the more expensive it will be. We'd recommend setting your budget accordingly.

Q: Should you buy an M.2 or 2.5-inch SSD?

The choice between an M.2 NVMe SSD and a 2.5-inch SATA SSD depends entirely on what your PC supports. Most modern motherboards will have at least one M.2 slot, which can take an M.2 SSD. Doing so saves space inside the PC case by removing both the SATA and power cables required by 2.5-inch drives. They're also considerably fast, but more expensive. Want the highest capacity for the lowest price? Go with a 2.5-inch drive. Want the best performance and save space? M.2 drives are for you.

Q: What makes a good deal?

You will only find SSD deals here that are worth considering. We've seen retailers in the past artificially inflate prices of products ahead of discounts to make it seem as though the deal is new. We make sure the discounts we cover here at XDA-Developers are deals we'd consider buying ourselves. You can check prices yourself by using tools such as CamelCamelCamel.