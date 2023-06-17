Amazon Prime Day is almost here, which means big discounts on popular products across the board. Whether you're searching for a new laptop or a new SSD card, chances are your favorite tech gear will be available at significantly lower price points, and that includes wireless earbuds. We've put together a list of our favorite earbuds, so you can peruse it before it's time to buy. If you just can't wait, there are a number of earbuds available right now at an already reduced price.

While the official dates have yet to be announced, Prime Day typically occurs sometime in mid-July, so it's a good idea to start planning which models you want to snag.

Best Prime Day wireless earbuds deals

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a high-end option that deliver premium noise cancelation, excellent sound quality, and customizable EQ. While they sit at the pricier end of the spectrum, you can get them for $50 off, which is a pretty good deal in our book. $299 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2 $200 $250 Save $50 Despite their compact build, the AirPods Pro 2 pack in plenty of features, including active noise cancelation (ANC), Dolby Atmos content, and wireless charging. They are currently $200 (20% off) which is a pretty good deal considering we don't even have a release date for the AirPods Pro 3 yet. $200 at Amazon

Source: Beats Beats Flex $40 $70 Save $30 The Beats Flex are currently available at perhaps their lowest price to date: $40 which is 43% off. Beats Flex frequently top wireless earbud charts, especially for those looking for a budget or workout-friendly option. $40 at Amazon

Though we are still a few weeks out from Prime Day, there are already some significant deals to take advantage of. When it comes to wireless earbuds, we have to shout out the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, which frequently top our earbuds charts. Following suit, the AirPods Pro 2 are currently the only wireless earbuds from Apple that provide ANC, so if you don't want to wear over-ears but still want ideal iOS connectivity, this is a deal to take advantage of. Finally, the Beats Flex is a solid pair of earbuds that are really budget-friendly, especially now that they are almost 50% off. These are just a few select options in the long list of Amazon deals on wireless earbuds.

Premium Prime Day wireless earbuds deals

Sony WF-1000XM4 $198 $280 Save $82 The Sony WF-1000XM4 are currently available for $82 off, a pretty great deal considering you get solid ANC, 8 hours of listening time with an additional 16 hours from the case, multipoint connectivity, and Precise Voice Pickup Technology. $198 at Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM4 and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are both high-end options that perform exceptionally well when it comes to noise cancelation and audio quality. These options both have significant discounts right now, so if you've been thinking about making an upgrade to your everyday earbuds, now might be the time to go for it.

Best AirPods Prime Day deals

Apple AirPods 3 $149 $169 Save $20 The AirPods 3 have a similar design to the AirPods Pro but do not have silicone tips and no active noise cancelation, but they do provide Personalized Spatial Audio. They are currently available for $149 at a 12% discount. $149 at Amazon

Apple AirPods 2 $99 $129 Save $30 If you want to snag the largest deal and get the most bang for your buck, consider Apple's iconic AirPods 2 which are now available for $99, that's $20 off. While they may not come with fancier features, they are easy to use and sound pretty good, which makes the deal pretty stellar. $99 at Amazon

Amazon is already the king of deals when it comes to AirPods and Prime Day 2023 will likely follow suit. This is a great time to try out newer models at a reduced cost, or stock up on older units that you know and love. If you want active noise cancelation (ANC), make sure you go for the AirPods Pro, but if you're flexible any option will do.

Beats Prime Day deals

Source: Beats Beats Fit Pro have excellent ANC, good battery life, and flexible wingtips for a perfect fit. Beats Fit Pro $160 $200 Save $40 The Beats Fit Pro are a great option for exercise, and you can grab them now for $160, a pretty great deal considering they feature ANC, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, and secure wingtips. Plus, you can choose from nine available colors. $160 at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds $100 $150 Save $50 The Beats Studio Buds are available in six colors and feature ANC and transparency mode, with up to 8 hours of listening time (up to 24 hours combined with the charging case). Similar to the AirPods Pro, but currently available for less than $100. $100 at Amazon

If you're interested in AirPods but looking for even lower prices, Beats wireless earbuds are a great way to go. While they are historically better suited for iOS users (the company is owned by Apple after all), you can integrate them with Android devices by downloading the Beats app.

Pixel Buds Prime Day deals

Google Pixel Buds A Series $79 $99 Save $20 The Pixel Buds A-Series are a pretty solid AirPod alternative for Android // Google Pixel users. They sport a premium build, solid sound, and an affordable price tag; made even better by their sale price of $79 $79 at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds Pro $160 $200 Save $40 The Google Buds Pro provide an upgrade from the A-Series by providing active noise cancelation (ANC), they also have a beamforming microphone and up to 31 hours of total battery, all for the price of $160, which is 20% off. $160 at Amazon

If you're a Google Pixel user, or an Android fan in general, the Google Pixel Buds are a great option for wireless connectivity. There are only two options available, one with ANC and one without, both available at a discount, so your decision should be fairly easy. Both pairs perform well with Google Assistant capabilities, easy pairing on Android devices, and a built-in microphone.

FAQ

Q: How much should I spend on wireless earbuds?

When it comes to spending, there isn't a steady answer on how much or little you should shell out. It all comes down to your priorities. Generally speaking, we try to keep earbuds purchases under $270 on the high-end. Their smaller drivers and build overall means they typically don't hold up against over-ears when it comes to sound quality. However, their portability and lightweight design make them a necessity for exercise and other everyday casual use. The most popular models typically run between $150–$250, so when it comes to deals, we would seriously look at anything that is more than 10% off.

Q: What is the best pair of wireless earbuds?

We stand firm behind the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II as the best pair of wireless earbuds for most users. While there are a number of runner-ups, like the Sony WH-1000XM4, the QuietComfort sound excellent and offer great ANC, making them a great option for commuters, office workers, and anyone else who really needs to tune things out. Transparency mode allows you to tap in when you need to. The QC Earbuds II work well with both Android and iOS phones alongside PCs, smart TVs, and more, so compatibility isn't a concern. The only real downside is their relatively steep price; even at a discount, however, if you're ready to spend a little more, this is certainly a pair with trying.

Q: What makes a good deal?

Of course, the best deals are the ones with the largest discount but, sometimes, there's a little more to it than that. A brand-new product with a smaller markdown might be a better investment overall than an older product with a slashed price. Newer products rarely go on sale, so anytime there is a discount, it's wise to go for it, especially if you've been eyeing it for some time.

Additionally, make sure that whatever deal you're looking at isn't the standard market price. Vendors will occasionally inflate a price right before announcing a "deal." When scouring for Prime Day deals, you can check the manufacturing site to ensure you are actually receiving a product at a discount.