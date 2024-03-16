Key Takeaways HP's CEO wants to make printing a subscription model, prioritizing profits over consumer convenience.

Companies like HP are implementing predatory tactics to extract money from consumers.

Subscriptions are now extending into printers, showing a pervasive trend of profiteering in various industries.

Subscriptions are all around us at this point; first came Netflix, which allowed us to cut the cord and give in to the world of video on demand. Largely regarded as a consumer convenience, it led to the growth of other platforms such as Spotify. Spotify launched a year after Netflix started streaming, and it too offered users a convenient way to legally consume music anywhere in the world. Since then, we've seen company after company launch its own subscription service, laying the bill at the foot of the consumer while ensuring a positive cash flow month to month.

With that said, we've seen subscriptions appear in more and more egregious fashions. It's not so much the fact that there are now like, what, five active streaming platforms? But the fact that everything has a subscription now. Multiple game services like Nintendo Switch Online, Xbox Game Pass, EA Access, and now even cars have subscription services for some features. It's gone from bad to worse though; now, the most annoying appliance in your home will have a subscription too. That's right, I'm talking about printers.

In a recent interview, HP's CEO said that it wanted to "make printing a subscription"

As if printing wasn't an awful enough process already

Let's first pull back a bit and go over some context. HP's CEO Enrique Lores, in a recent interview with CNBC, stated that he believes it's "important to protect our IP. There is a lot of IP that we built in the inks of the printheads, in the printheads itself in the printers, and what we’re doing is when we identify cartridges that are violating our IP, we stop the printer from work[ing]."

Already, we're off to a bad start. Breaking the printer for using unofficial printer cartridges sounds malicious, right? Reading between the lines, HP's CEO is essentially saying that unofficial printer cartridges can break a printer or cause other problems, so HP will skip to that part for you and stop your printer from working. Sure, it's only temporary, but if you only have unofficial ink, then your printer won't work until you buy official ink anyway.

Next up is where things start to get worse, though.

Our view is that we need to make printing as easy as possible. And our long-term objective is to make printing a subscription. This is really what we have been driving.

And if you think that's bad, it gets worse.

And this is something that we announced a number of years ago, that our goal was to reduce the number of what we call "unprofitable" customers. Every time a customer buys a printer, it’s an investment for us, we're investing in that customer, and if this customer doesn’t print enough or doesn’t use our supplies, it’s a bad investment.

In other words, HP needs to figure out ways to make money off of its customers through arguably predatory practices. Referring to customers as investments out loud is also disrespectful to consumers who would no doubt view a printer as an investment itself. It's especially disrespectful because he is essentially saying that the printer in your home's job is to sell you things.

Why would I want a printer in my home where its purpose is to make money off of me after I've already bought it?

Printer subscriptions are just the logical (and depressing) next step

Everything is a subscription nowadays anyway

Photo: Canon

As we've seen, subscriptions are starting to crop up everywhere. As companies figure out more ways to extract money from their investments (read: consumers), they'll often introduce subscriptions to do that. HP wants to do it with printers, gaming companies want to do it with online services, and car companies want to do it for additional extras like heated seats. It's the logical next step as a tried and tested method of profiteering.

Despite that, it's still horrible to experience as a consumer. I don't want to purchase a subscription to use my printer. Why should I need to? I purchased the hardware, I should be able to do what I want with it. HP won't make money if I buy printer ink cartridges from other companies though, so it's in their own interests to make sure that I do, even if it involves blocking my ability on a software level to use other cartridges under the guise of protecting me from malware.

Everything is slowly switching over to subscription models, and printers are just the latest hardware to make the transition. There are still countless other printers that won't see you as an investment, particularly older ones or those from companies like Brother. For now, though, if you don't want to be identified as an "unprofitable customer" then definitely stay away from HP.