Key Takeaways Microsoft confirms printer issues on Windows 11 Arm devices.

Users cannot install printer drivers, even from the manufacturer's website.

The solution involves manually adding your printer via Settings instead of using the installer.

If you've struggled to get your printer working properly on your shiny new Windows on Arm device, don't worry; you're far from alone. Microsoft has confirmed that the new devices are having difficulties with recognizing printers right now. Fortunately, the Redmond giant has published some instructions for affected people to help them get back into printing again because goodness knows printers aren't enough trouble as-is.

Microsoft confirms printer issues with Windows 11 24H2 on Arm devices

On the Microsoft Support website, the company details the issue and who might be affected. As it turns out, people with a Windows on Arm device have encountered a problem where they cannot install the drivers needed for their printer. This issue affects people regardless of whether they use the software included with the printer or if they grab the latest driver versions from the manufacturer's website. Fortunately, it also provides a solution for anyone encountering this issue:

Notes: We are aware of some ARM PC’s (for example Copilot+ PC’s) not being able to add/install a printer using the included installer or by downloading the installer from the manufacturer’s website. To fix this, go to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Printers & scanners and click on " Add device " instead to add the printer manually, unless the manufacturer has specific guidance for Windows on ARM PCs.

" instead to add the printer manually, unless the manufacturer has specific guidance for Windows on ARM PCs. To find out if you have an ARM device, go to Settings > System > About, and look for "System type" property under "Device specifications". ARM devices have "ARM based processor" under system type.

If you click the links in the above quote, Windows should automatically open the appropriate menu for you. And while it's a real hassle to get printers working on an Arm device, at least we have a working solution until Microsoft finds a way to get things running smoothly again.