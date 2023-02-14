Android's Privacy Sandbox has been in development since its announcement in February of 2022. It's a multi-year initiative to introduce more private advertising solutions to end-users and is made possible thanks to both the Topics API and FLEDGE. Its goal is to prioritize user privacy by default but still maintain the mobile ecosystem that is dependent on advertising to support free and ad-supported apps. This is an exclusive-to-Android solution that uses a standalone SDK, separate from the rest of the application code, with the aim of eventually replacing Ad ID. Now the first beta has been released, but it's a little bit different from how Google normally does betas.

As Google explains, users will be invited to try out the beta via a notification on their smartphone, and there is no way to enroll in the beta manually. This means that even if you have a Google Pixel smartphone running Android 13, there's no way to guarantee that you can play with Privacy Sandbox just yet. If you're a developer, you'll need to resort to using the last developer preview for that.

If you do get invited, you'll be able to control your participation in the beta by going to the "Privacy Sandbox" section in your smartphone's settings. From this screen you’ll be able to see and manage the interests that apps can use to show you relevant ads, and you can block topics that don't fit your own interests. If you disable the beta, you can later re-enable it, too, so you don't need to always have it on or off.

Apps will also need to choose to participate in the beta, and there is no available list yet of what apps will make use of Android's Privacy Sandbox. However, developers will eventually need to switch away from Ad ID, though Google has pledged to give developers plenty of notice ahead of time before they're expected to do that.