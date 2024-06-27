Key Takeaways Utilize Discord for personalized time management and project organization without the need to invite others.

If you're a bit of a disorganized person, you might try to use a ton of different apps to help you out. But what if I told you that you can actually use Discord to really help you with time management and projects? It surprisingly works very well, especially given how much you can customize Discord to be your own.

Make your own Discord server

You don't need to invite anyone else

With Discord, you can make a server and not invite anyone else if you don't want to, and that's exactly what you need to do. All you have to do is click the '+' button in your list of servers, name your server, and then choose the default template.

Once you've done that, you should now be in your own server. You don't need to invite anyone, and you can just use it as-is at this point. We expect you won't want to just do that though, so we'll work on making it fit your needs a little bit better.

Adding categories and channels

It's a bit tedious

Next, you can start adding channels and categories. To do that, right-click anywhere on the left-hand side pane and start creating. Make them to suit you and your needs, but feel free to copy my categories and channels to get a head start.

You can also change the order of channels and move things around, so you can have categories in a certain order simply by clicking and dragging. There's no real way to automate this process, so you'll need to do a lot of clicking and dragging and organizing to get it just the way you like it.

General General Chat Announcements Important Links Projects Project A Project B Project C Resources Reference Materials Templates Tutorials Personal Daily Journal Personal Goals Notes Meetings Schedule Meeting Notes Recordings

After creating these categories and channels, you can further personalize them. For example, in the “Projects” category, you can add channels specific to different phases of a project.

If you'd like some tips on organizing your server, you can prioritize frequently used channels or categories at the top to ensure quicker access, saving you time and effort. Clear and concise channel names help you find information quickly without any hassle.

Adding emojis to channel names can also give you visual cues, making it easier to distinguish between different types of channels. For example, a little notebook for your to-do list, or a book for your daily journal. Arrange your channels to mirror your workflow and what you need in order day to day.

Adding bots and automation

The last piece of the puzzle

Finally, you can start working to automate your server. You can search online for bots that can do various different tasks, such as ones that can remind you to do things. These will make it so that you can integrate reminders into your own server, or have messages pop up in every channel or at the bottom of channels the whole time while you navigate them.

It's all about what you actually need in a server, but it's actually a great alternative to the likes of Todoist or Evernote when trying to keep on top of organizing things. It's also a much cheaper way of doing it, and you can upload files to your servers as much as you want for ease of retrieval whenever you need them.

The only thing to be cautious of is uploading personal data to these servers. If your account or Discord’s servers were hacked, your personal information could end up on the internet. Be careful about what you share in these private servers, and keep it focused on organization and general day-to-day management.