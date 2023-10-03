Private Internet Access 82% off (2 years + 3 months free) Private Internet Access has a huge network with plenty of locations and servers ensuring a fast and reliable connection. The service allows up to 10 devices to be connected at one time, and it can be downloaded on consoles, TVs, computers, smartphones, and tablets. $57 at Private Internet Access

There are a lot of great VPN services out there, but if you're looking for an affordable provider with access to a mind-boggling 129 locations in 91 countries, Private Internet Access (PIA) is going to the one for you. With this amount of access you'd expect the service to cost a fortune, but PIA is running a promotion that knocks 83% off its normal price, bringing it down to just $57 for two years of access. In addition, the brand is throwing in three months of service for free, which means in total, you'll get 28 months, costing just $2.03 per month.

Now as far as what a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can do for you, well, first and foremost, it's important to understand that it creates a barrier when you're using the internet to keep your digital location safe. In addition, a VPN can be used to change your digital address and bypass geographic blocks on content. One of the most common uses by folks is accessing new content using a VPN with video streaming services.

Of course, PIA offers more than just the above like an encrypted connection, but most importantly, it offers the service on all devices whether you're using a computer, smartphone, tablet, or game console. As stated before, this is an absolutely phenomenal deal that provides a ton of benefits for just $2 per month. So if you've been looking to secure your internet and perhaps explore content from other regions, now's going to be the perfect time to try. Just be sure to grab this deal while it lasts.