Get Private Internet Access VPN for only $2.08 a month

XDA has teamed up with Private Internet Access to bring a fantastic deal to our users. You can sign up with our exclusive link to get their VPN service at a special low price. Try their VPN service to help protect your identity online, and increase your security. Use features like ad-block to block ads at the source. Avoid IP address leaks by activating VPN killswitch, which blocks any traffic that isn’t routed through your VPN. Their feature-packed app is available on many platforms like Android, iOS, desktops, and more. Use our affiliate link to try the VPN with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using the XDA offer, you can get Private Internet Access for only $2.08 a month. The easy setup will have you up and running in just minutes.

Watch our newest video from XDA TV which covers the complexity of lossless audio files. This video is sponsored by Private Internet Access.

We thank Private Internet Access for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.