Technological progress over the last two decades has undoubtedly made our lives easier and much more convenient than we give it credit for. The internet has been nothing short of a revolution, mobile phones have made a pretty big dent in our technological history, and our gadgets and devices have universally improved in performance and utility.

But there are certain areas and aspects of technology that haven't improved as much compared to twenty years ago. Some fundamental issues that we used to face then, remain more or less unchanged even in 2024. This is fundamentally not about things changing shape and form, but the benefits that they bring at a basic level. Whether we take a look at phones, computers, or the internet, we still have a long way to go to achieve a technological utopia.

8 Battery life and longevity

When will batteries be good?

For all the advancements we've seen in smartphones and laptops — performance, displays, camera quality, form factors — a pretty significant area is still woefully lacking. Yes, I'm talking about batteries. Battery life on phones and laptops used to be long enough in the early days when we weren't running absolutely everything on them. But, as tech rapidly melded with our lives and power requirements increased exponentially, batteries failed to keep pace.

Yes, battery sizes have grown, battery life has increased, we got wireless charging before GTA VI, and in some cases you can now make your high-end smartphone or laptop last a day and a half with heavy usage. But battery technology has remained more or less the same. When are we getting batteries with week-long battery lives? Where are the batteries that don't need replacement after a few years so you can continue enjoying the same quality over time?

I feel we've waited long enough for batteries to evolve fundamentally so that we can stop worrying about charging our devices on the daily. We keep hearing about many nascent technologies gaining traction in testing labs, but it's high time someone actually came out with a product that can be incorporated into a consumer smartphone or laptop to revolutionize our experience.

7 Mobile data and Wi-Fi

Sometimes, I can't send WhatsApp messages