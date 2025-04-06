The ninth generation of gaming has entered its fifth year now, and it’s been a bit of snoozefest, hasn’t it? Plus, it’s a largely sad state of affairs with a few exceptions that serve as a ray of hope in an otherwise dark tunnel full of false promises — grand scales, bleeding-edge visuals, and better games than ever before.

From barely any new IPs that stick, to egregious development times, there are plenty of complaints I have with this console generation that was supposed to be the greatest. Instead, all it usually makes me want to do is dust off my old consoles and go back to games from previous, better generations.

Related I made my own PlayStation Portal for half the price — and it's better I built my own PlayStation Portal for under $180, combining creativity and passion to stream PS5 games in full HD from the comfort of my bed.

5 When did the ninth generation really start?

PS5 and Series X consoles were rarities for almost two years