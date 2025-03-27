With the prevalence of hustle culture and a crowded online arena constantly vying for our attention, it's no wonder that many people rely on productivity apps to keep organized. But as I explore more apps to improve my focus and task management, I've found that I encounter more problems than solutions.

From apps trying to do too much to steep learning curves, there are a lot of problems that pop up when looking at productivity apps. And while you'll find many content creators preaching the benefits of workflow apps, it feels like no one is talking about their drawbacks.

5 Many try to do too much

You end up wasting a lot of time on setup