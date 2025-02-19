Are you tired of subscription fees draining your wallet? I have been there. While there is no shortage of excellent productivity apps on Mac, most of them run on a freemium model. However, I believe that productivity doesn’t have to come with a price tag. That’s why I have ditched paid apps and built a powerful, efficient workflow using entirely open source tools.

From managing my notes and emails to writing documents, coding, and securing my passwords, I've found free and fantastic alternatives that rival their commercial counterparts. In this post, I will share the open-source tools that form the backbone of my Mac productivity setup.

7 Joplin

An ideal Bear Notes alternative

You can choose Bear Notes, Craft Notes, or even Ulysses, which are all paid apps. Here is where Joplin stands out as a true open-source gem. It offers a robust and feature-rich platform that rivals many.

It offers a powerful Markdown editor to format your notes like a pro. It also supports tags to organize and find relevant notes. One of Joplin's most compelling features is its ability to synchronize your notes across multiple devices using any cloud service. You can choose to store and sync your notes via Dropbox, OneDrive, and even Nextcloud.

It also offers a web clipper to save webpages in your notebooks and end-to-end encryption to protect your private notes.

6 LibreOffice

Ditch Microsoft Office