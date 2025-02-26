Linux is a powerful operating system and while there's still the pesky myth around the OS having no apps, there's a plethora of productivity tools available to get more done. I've rounded up some of my favorite and go-to apps on Linux to be more productive through the day, allowing me to accomplish everything I set out to do and enjoy some much-needed downtime gaming through Steam with Proton. Ready to be more productive? Here's what you need!

6 Obsidian