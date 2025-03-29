Web browsers are essential to many people's workflow, but there are ways you can make your browsers even more useful by integrating productivity dashboards. These dashboards allow you to customize your home page or new tab page for easy access to your tasks and essential websites.

Before installing a productivity dashboard extension, check what information it collects and what permissions it needs. While we tested each service included in the list, during our research, some other services (not included in this list) were flagged for extensive data collection.

While some of the apps are productivity extensions that integrate directly into your browser, others allow you to manually set them as your home page. I compared a variety of tools, all of which include free plans, to identify their benefits and drawbacks.

5 Momentum

A productivity dashboard to help you focus