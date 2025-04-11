If you have ever felt overwhelmed by information or struggled to leverage your knowledge effectively, you're not alone. I went on extensive testing and put dozens of PKM tools to their paces. While each tool brought its unique advantages, the real goal wasn't in mastering every feature but in discovering fundamental productivity principles that consistently delivered results.

I will go over the key learnings and actionable strategies from countless hours of testing and implementation. I used Obsidian, Notion, Capacities, Logseq, AFFiNE, and Appflowy for reference.

5 A graph view is a must

Your PKM system is incomplete without it