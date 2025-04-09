Google has a vast history of launching experimental projects, only for them to fade away before ever getting a proper launch. Unlike many Google Labs experiments that never quite see the light of day, NotebookLM, Google's AI-powered note-taking app, is one of the few that did.

Ever since Google dropped its "experimental" status, the company has consistently focused on making it the ultimate productivity tool by regularly rolling out new features.

I’ve been using it since the app was in closed beta and have had the pleasure of watching it grow in real time, getting better with each passing day. Over time, I’ve picked up these four productivity tricks, all thanks to NotebookLM.

4 Turning my notes into engaging podcasts

Studying feels less like work now