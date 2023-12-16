Key Takeaways The LG UltraWide 49WQ95C is a versatile 32:9 monitor that's like having two 27-inch screens, providing a clean and productive setup without any bezel interruptions.

The monitor's Quad HD resolution, combined with PowerToys, allows for efficient multitasking and creative app placement, offering more productivity than a traditional multi-monitor setup.

The LG UltraWide 49WQ95C offers a clean and organized desktop experience with reduced cable clutter compared to a multi-monitor setup.

We're nearly done with 2023, and as we prepare for a very exciting 2024, I've been thinking about the products I got to check out this year. There were plenty of them, including high-end laptops, monitors, webcams, and more. But even when I review a good product, I don't often find myself wanting to keep it. Generally speaking, I get a review unit, test it, and send it back without a second thought. But there was one exception this year.

Indeed, the LG UltraWide 49WQ95C, which I reviewed in April, is the one product I haven't stopped thinking about since I tested it. It has prompted me to write about the benefits of 32:9 monitors before, but I wanted to talk about it again because it was truly a highlight. Whenever I need to mess with the cables at my desk, I wish I had this monitor rather than my triple-monitor setup, and I keep visiting its product page in hopes of finding it on sale. I finally bought it recently, and I'm now anxiously waiting for it to come in.

It's two screens in one

More productivity, less bezel

I currently have a triple-monitor setup that allows me to be more productive, but the LG UltraWide 49WQ95C-W monitor allows me to do that all on its own. This 49-inch panel is like two 27-inch screens stitched together, which is perfect for me. It's huge, and it can do everything I can do with my current two screens, and maybe even more. Plus, it does it all without any visual interruptions between the screens, so it just looks clean.

I've become used to using multiple monitors, which means each screen usually runs one full-screen app because that feels the most natural and productive. But what I found when using the LG UltraWide 49WQ95C is that being forced onto a single screen allowed me to get more creative with how I set up my apps. I used Microsoft's PowerToys to split the screen, which means I could have just as many apps on screen at any given time as I usually do with my three monitors.

You might say I could just use PowerToys with my three screens, but they're Full HD 24-inch panels, so shrinking any windows just doesn't work well. This LG monitor's Quad HD resolution made it much easier to multitask.

I can even use my Switch at the same time

This versatility extends beyond the Windows desktop. When I say it's two screens in one, it can be exactly that, thanks to the picture-by-picture mode built into the software. Since it essentially includes two 16:9 screens, I can have one half of the monitor displaying my Switch gameplay while the other half shows my Windows desktop. I can keep an eye on conversations, watch a video, or, most notably, manage a stream.

Indeed, this monitor allowed me to play and stream my games on one screen, which I didn't think I'd be doing so easily. It really is a versatile screen.

Finally, a clean look

My desk is always a mess, but this would help

When you're constantly reviewing products like monitors or laptops, it can get tiring to plug and unplug all the peripherals repeatedly. Some might not even have use the correct cables, so I might even have to leave unused cables dangling until I need them.

I'm very keen on keeping my cables as organized as possible. Having two or three monitors with power adapters, HDMI and DisplayPort cables, and the respective stands getting in the way is infuriating. Throw in my Switch and capture card, and I get this feeling of dread, knowing I'll never be able to keep my setup looking decently organized.

The monitor really helped in this area. While there will obviously still be some mess involved with the capture card and all my peripherals, this monitor truly reduced my frustrations with my setup. I had one screen and one stand, and since the monitor supports 90W power delivery, I didn't need my laptop charger anymore, so I had fewer cables than ever at my desk. It was bliss.

My previous monitors were just too different

What's more, having this single screen also helps me achieve a very balanced and uniform look. My three monitors right now are all completely different models that I accumulated, buying the cheapest things I could to match my needs. They have completely different designs and stands; one of them even has a curved screen, so they look completely out of place next to each other. It's just the cheapest solution I have right now to help me keep my productivity up.

With this, I no longer need any other monitors, and I could have a setup that's actually worth showing off for once. The stand on the LG UltraWide 49WQ95C is decently large, but it's only one, so I have plenty of space for other things on the desk without it feeling cluttered.

It's just a great monitor

A great IPS panel and powerful speakers

Close

I'm still hung up on this particular model and not other 32:9 monitors because the panel itself and the media experience, in general, are just excellent. As I said in my review, if you want an HDR monitor, this isn't for you, but in this price range, I really do believe this is the best monitor you can get. For one thing, it's an IPS panel, which I've used in other alternatives. I know VA panels have better contrast and faster response times, but I have a VA monitor that's prone to smearing when black objects move quickly across the screen, so I don't fully trust the technology. Plus, this monitor has a 5ms response time, which is far from bad, even for gaming. I'm not into competitive shooters or anything like that, so I don't need split-second reactions.

On top of that, the IPS panel has great viewing angles, and, frankly, very good color reproduction. In my review, I noted it covered 100% of sRGB and 96% of P3, and that's honestly very good.

Something else I really love about this monitor is the speaker setup, which I also haven't found great competition for. Many monitors out there have no built-in speakers or stick with 2W or 3W units. This is alright, but I was blown away by how powerful the speakers were in the LG UltraWide 49WQ95C. It has two 10W speakers; from what I recall, they get loud. As I mentioned in my review, I used the monitor at 10% volume most of the time, which was more than loud enough.

I finally bit the bullet

It took a long time to buy the LG UltraWide 49WQ95C. Thankfully, some recent holiday sales in Portugal brought it under €1,000. I constantly refreshed the page, debating if this was the time. I finally bit the bullet earlier this week, and I can now say that it's on its way to me.

It's extremely rare for any product to leave me wanting to buy it the way this monitor has, and for something to justify this price is very impressive. If you've also been on the lookout for a monitor in this format, I can confidently say this is a great one. You won't be disappointed.