Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI) is one of the top occupational hazards in the workplace. Whether it's typing on a keyboard or moving a mouse around, the small, low-impact movements add up to deep aches and pains over time. Recovery can be a long process, but there are things you can change to reduce the effects before they start.

For WFH or office workers, that means building an ergonomic desk setup. I like using a combination of ergonomic keyboards, a lightweight mouse, and adjustable office furniture to vary the position in which I sit and type in the hope that varied movements will reduce the risk of RSI. I also take regular breaks to stand, stretch, and walk around, as that works for me. Whatever you find works for you, thinking about ergonomics is essential to keep you productive at work.

10 A more ergonomic keyboard

I also like to mix it up between a few keyboards, so I have to hold my arms differently

Typing is an important skill for the modern workplace, but the standard keyboard layout wasn't designed with ergonomics in mind. For a start, the spacing means you have to hold your arms rigidly at an unnatural angle, and if your keyboard has a numpad, it moves your mousing hand too far off your centerline. These awkward positions are part of what causes RSI over time, but you can do something about it.

I'm a little deeper into the keyboard rabbit hole than most, with dozens that I like to rotate between. Some of these are more ergonomic than others, like the Keychron Q8, which has a split and rotated layout so that your elbows are at a more natural angle when typing. Most are smaller form factors like 60%, which drop the F-row and the numpad to make for a more compact keyboard, so my mousing hand doesn't have to stretch far.

I encourage you to try a few non-standard layouts to find one that works with your arms, as there is no "one size fits all" model. Some stagger the keys more, some are arranged in waves, others could be vertical or even concave so that your fingers sit inside a bowl of keycaps. All of them take some time to get used to, as they differ from the layout you learned to type on but stick with it; I promise it will be worth it.

9 A wrist rest

Invaluable for the correct typing angle and resting on between paragraphs